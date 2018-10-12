Meet Rebecca Devany the new face of Liquid Expat Mortgages in Hong Kong
Liquid Expat Mortgages has recently appointed Rebecca Devany as the Senior Mortgage Consultant covering Asia from a Hong Kong base.OLDHAM, GREATER MANCHESTER , UNITED KINGDOM , October 12, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever growing and fluid world of Financial Services it’s important to have the right people in the right places to respond to customer needs on the ground.
Liquid Expat Mortgages has recently appointed Rebecca Devany as the Senior Mortgage Consultant covering Asia. Based in Hong Kong, Rebecca will look after the ever growing number of UK expats who are looking for the best options in UK mortgages whether that is a purchase or a remortgage.
Rebecca believes “Of course Hong Kong is extremely busy with expats, but what I am really excited by is the ever growing number of Chinese investors who are hungry for UK property in hotspots such as Manchester, Edinburgh, of course London, but also many more cities throughout the UK. Liquid Expat Mortgages has provided me with the perfect opportunity to use my experience and current skillset as a mortgage broker supported by a multi lingual team which offers tremendous all round support to our customers.”
Expat mortgages can be challenging so having a professional mortgage broker based in Hong Kong fully supported by a competent and experienced team back in the UK makes the entire process for any UK Expat looking for a mortgage so much easier all round. What’s more the team speaks Cantonese and Mandarin which helps with the increasing number of Chinese investors looking to the UK to increase their prosperity options.
Stuart Marshall, Managing Director at Liquid Expat Mortgages believes that “having an experienced and focused mortgage broker at the heart of such an important and vibrant Asian hub is very important as any UK Expat looking for competitive mortgages will benefit from direct contact with Rebecca.”
Rebecca Devany comes to Liquid having worked in Financial Services for the last eight years where she started as a CeMAP qualified mortgage adviser before swiftly moving up the ranks becoming an area manager in charge of a mortgage team. She was promoted to a London based Fintech brokerage managing a team of twelve and managing both brokers and case managers. Stuart Marshal believes Rebecca is a good fit for Liquid’s ever expanding customer and product base “Rebecca’s all round experience and grasp of a modern, leading edge mortgage market made her the right person for the role. Liquid Expat Mortgages already has the largest panel of UK lenders for expats and our ten years experience of providing mortgages to expats all over the world meant we believed the time was right to open our first office in Asia. There’s no reason we can’t replicate the success of our Middle East office in Dubai.”
Rebecca goes on to say that “Aside from being the no 1 broker for UK expat mortgages, Liquid Expat Mortgages’ mature partnership network with leading property developers offers unrivalled and exciting investment properties.” It is this opportunity to make her mark that appeals to her. “Property Investments coupled with access to the best finance from the largest range of UK Expat lenders makes my role really exciting!”.
Whether you are looking for your dream home mortgage, making your first buy to let property purchase, adding to your growing portfolio or simply remortgaging an existing property Liquid Expat Mortgages will help you find the right mortgage deal for you.
Contact details Rebecca Devany CeMAP Senior Mortgage Consultant - Asia
Rebecca Devany CeMAP 1201-5, 12/F China Resources Building No.26 Harbour Road Wanchai, Hong Kong
Direct Line: + 852 3965 9422
General Ofﬁce Number: + 852 3960 6300
UK Head Office: 1st Floor, 4 Broadgate, Oldham Broadway Business Park, Chadderton, Oldham, OL9 9XA
24/7 UK hotline: +44 (0) 161 871 1216 | www.liquidexpatmortgages.com
Neil Roche - Press Enquirers Only
Ulysses Communications & Promotions
+44 (0) 1616335009
email us here