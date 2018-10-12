Pheronym CEO & Founder to Present at the World Agri-tech Innovation Summit on October 16
Pheronym Among a Select Group of Ag-bio Startups to Present in London
Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)
Pheronym recently secured two major grant awards from USDA Agriculture and Food Research Initiative and the Space Florida-Israel Innovation Partnership; totaling $800,000. Pheronym https://www.pheronym.com is developing a cutting-edge pheromone to control microscopic roundworms, called nematodes. Their unique approach has two major multi-billion-dollar market applications: 1) PheroCoat: For seed coating to repel plant parasitic nematodes from crop seeds/seedlings such as corn, cotton and soy. This product can be used in integrated pest management and enhance already existing bionematicides and 2) NemaStim: for making beneficial nematodes that kill pest insects work more efficiently.
Pheronym recently completed successful greenhouse trials using Nemastim with two commercial beneficial nematodes to increase their efficacy for controlling fruit and nut orchard pests such as pecan weevil. Current pecan weevil control uses toxic insecticides, the use of which is being increasingly restricted.
“Nut growers we have talked with know they need new solutions,” said Dr. Pam Marrone, CEO & Founder of Marrone Bio Innovations and Advisor to Pheronym. “This is just one example where the biologicals can be beneficial to specialty crops both outdoors and indoors.”
Dr. Marrone will be joining Pheronym at the World Agri-Tech Innovation Summit on Tuesday October 16th. Her company, Marrone Bio Innovations, is dedicated to pioneering smart biopesticide solutions that support a better tomorrow for both farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. For more information, please visit www.marronebio.com.
Dr. Fatma Kaplan
Pheronym
3522194464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn