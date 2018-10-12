South Florida Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys introduces “Fresh Start” Flexible Billing Plans for New Clients
Flexible payment plans for legal services are a growing trend, immigration lawyer Magdalena Cuprys notes
Cuprys & Associates (N/A:N/A)
“We here at Serving Immigrants aim to do just that. I fully understand that not all clients are going to be able to pay all fees up front, therefore flexible payment arrangements may be made.” These will vary depending upon what is agreed to by both parties, whether it is a lump sum and then small payments after that or monthly/weekly arrangements. A Retainer Fee is a “lump sum” payment charged to commence legal services which retains the lawyer’s services and creates the underlying Attorney-Client relationship. Part of the philosophy of Cuprys Law Offices is that the Miami and South Florida community has given so much to this office and its success, therefore, our goal is to give back ...” Ms. Cuprys added. “Not everyone will qualify elsewhere but the Cuprys Law Office is willing to work with our Clients.” Some cases may even be handled on a “Success-Basis.” This essentially means that the potential Client is not required to pay any fees to the Law Firm at the outset to commence services. The Cuprys Law Office will determine when this possible Payment Plan applies. This may be an option for a potential client when specifically agreed upon and authorized by the Firm.
As to Initial Consultations, in most cases the Cuprys Law Firm does not charge for the Initial Consultation (depending on the case type) – and thereafter, once retained, the Initial Consultation Fee is applied and fully credited to the Client’s Case Account.
About Magdalena Cuprys, principal attorney of Cuprys & Associates/Serving Immigrants
Magdalena Cuprys is the principal lawyer at Serving Immigrants, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of Immigration Services. The firm has a solid decade of experiences helping clients of foreign nationality in need of Business-Immigration Services, Employment Authorization/Work Permits for the U.S., Green Card Applications, Family-Based Immigration, Citizenship cases, Investor Visas, Waivers of Removal for those with Criminal Law issues, Representation before the US Immigration Courts, Removal Proceeding Defense, as well as representing those currently held in US Detention Facilities.
Attorney Magdalena Cuprys received her Juris Doctor from the University of Washington School of Law in 2002. She also has two Bachelor’s Degrees, one in Political Science and one in Latin American Studies, from the University of Chicago. Ms. Cuprys is admitted to the practice of law in Florida and California. On a personal note, Ms. Cuprys speaks fluent Spanish and Polish, and is conversant in Russian and Italian. Ms. Cuprys herself is an immigrant, having left communist Poland when she was 8 years old. Ms. Cuprys spent a year living in a refugee camp in Latina, Italy and has herself personally gone through the refugee and immigration process and thus is keenly aware of the immense value of caring and competent representation.
