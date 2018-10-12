Officer Thomas Griffiths Partners with Carlos Mejia and Others to Improve Tensions in Boston

By engaging in programs that build relationships with the community, Carlos Mejia and other activists aim to eases tensions between police and civilians.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Griffiths and Carlos Mejia understand that to have peaceful streets, you need to employ the service of healthy, happy police officers. This understanding is the soul of Blueline Care , a program Griffiths and Carlos Mejia co-created to ensure that officers build camaraderie in their teams and have a safe, judgement-free place to share their feelings.Thomas Griffiths has provided outstanding service as a Boston-area police officer for years, earning distinctions for his contributions to the local community and his team (you can even Google his decades-old status of Officer of the Month). In a time when tensions between law officers and residents are high, more and more cities are adopting relationship-strengthening programs like those supported by Officer Griffiths to create lasting bonds with the community.Uncertain times––whether it’s the unpredictability of our government or doubt stemming from widespread sensationalized topics in the media––stir conflict between citizens and law enforcement across the country. However, officers like Thomas Griffiths of the Boston Police Department prove that conflict can be alleviated with just a little community involvement.Police officers engaging in neighborhood sports or visiting high schools and gymnasiums create familiarity and ease tensions through involvement. Thomas Griffiths and other fellow officers of the Boston Police Department regularly take to the streets to get to know the people in their communities and walk together with civilians for peace.During the course of their careers, officers regularly undergo traumas that endanger both their physical and mental health. There are no mandatory outlets for them to unwind, and many officers choose to drown out symptoms of PTSD––symptoms such as depression, fatigue, anger and confusion––with negative habits like alcohol and drug abuse. Often, symptoms of PTSD combined with long-lasting side effects of substance abuse can lead to problems such as domestic violence and a loss in performance in addition to bodily complications.Blueline Care creates opportunities for officers to de-stress and build positive lasting memories with their fellow officers outside of stressful working conditions. Healthier, happier officers in the Blueline Care program are more capable of being a positive influence on their community and strengthening relationships in their neighborhoods.Thomas Griffiths is a paradigm for police who aspire to change their communities for the better, and he accomplishes great feats beyond his immediate work as an officer. “Officer Griffiths is more than a caring and active member of the Boston community; he makes strides both as an officer and as a civilian towards a brighter, more peaceful tomorrow through regular engagement and encouragement,” says Blueline Care partner Carlos Mejia.