Florida Attorney Sarah Cox introduces new “Fresh Start” Flexible Payment Plans for all New Clients
Part of a growing trend, South Florida law firm of Sarah E. Cox offers flexible payments for clients with financial constraints
Law Office of Sarah E. Cox (N/A:N/A)
“Affording a lawyer can be difficult and stressful in many circumstances. The Law Offices of Sarah Cox, Esq., however, wants to assist as many people as possible, so flexible payment plans, individually tailored installment payments, flat-fee cases, retainers, and even success-based fee options are available under certain circumstances …” says Sarah E. Cox, Attorney at Law in Fort Myers, Florida.
“That’s the driving force behind our new ‘Fresh-Start’ Payment Plans. As everyone’s legal case is different and requires an individually-tailored strategy, so does their financial situation and circumstances; and our new Payment Plans offer our clients exactly that.” The amount of the “flat-fee” and/or any hourly billing will vary depending on the case and client.
However, the Law Offices of Sarah Cox aims to be competitive and just with their legal service pricing. “We here at our Law Practice aim to do just that. I fully understand that not all clients are going to be able to pay all fees up front, therefore flexible payment arrangements may be made.”
These will vary depending upon what is agreed to by both Parties, whether it is a lump sum and then small payments after that or monthly/weekly arrangements. A Retainer Fee is a “lump sum” payment charged to commence legal services which retains the lawyer’s services and creates the underlying Attorney-Client relationship.
Part of the philosophy of Ms. Cox is that the South Florida community has given so much to this office and its success, therefore, our goal is to give back …” Ms. Cox added. “Not everyone will qualify elsewhere but our Law Office is willing to work with our Clients.” Some cases may even be handled on a “Success-Basis.” This essentially means that the potential Client is not required to pay any fees to the Law Firm at the outset to commence services. The Cox Law Office will determine when this possible Payment Plan applies. This may be an option for a potential client when specifically agreed upon and authorized by the Firm.
As to Initial Consultations, in most cases the Law Office does not charge for the Initial Consultation (depending on the case type), however, in those cases where a Consultation Fee is charged, once retained, the Initial Consultation Fee is thereafter applied and fully credited to the Client’s Case Account.
About Sarah E. Cox
Ms. Cox received her Juris Doctor from Whittier School of Law in 2005, and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2008.
Before law school, Ms. Cox attended Edison Community College (now Florida Southwestern State College), and University of South Florida, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 1997 (Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa Honors).
Ms. Cox interned at the Ruth Cooper Center Drug Abuse Treatment and Education in Fort Myers, where she worked with mentally handicapped individuals and lead group meetings.
References
Attorney Profile at: https://solomonlawguild.com/sarah-ellen-cox
Blog at: https://SarahECoxBlog.blogspot.com
News at: https://hype.news/sarah-e-cox-attorney-at-law/
Information at: https://attorneygazette.com/sarah-ellen-cox
Sarah E. Cox
Law Office of Sarah Cox & Associates, LLC
(305) 563-0475
email us here
