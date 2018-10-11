Exceed Solar continues to make inroads with Indigenous communities through Aboriginal Business Council
Exceed Solar continues to expand Indigenous Initiatives by introducing new approach to building living spaces
The membership in the national organization solidifies Exceed Solar’s commitment to its Indigenous Initiatives as it continues to educate communities on the potential for using new, sustainable building materials and solar energy to develop housing solutions for the future. Branded under the name Sol Spaces, Exceed’s scalable living spaces incorporate cutting edge technologies and leverage renewable energy to provide the most sustainable solution on the market.
By joining the CCAB, Exceed Solar has a direct connection to Indigenous communities, people and businesses across Canada. The membership provides the opportunity for Exceed Solar to access resources that will enable the company to increase awareness and education around sustainable living.
“Exceed Solar is thrilled to work with the CCAB and its many members across Canada,” said company cofounder, Stanton Pawchuk. “This provides us an opportunity to learn from them to create a truly culturally aware business.”
The CCAB’s mandate is to build bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples, business and communities through diverse programming, providing tools, training, network building, major business awards and national events. As Exceed Solar’s objective is to inform and support people and communities wishing to live a sustainable lifestyle, the CCAB mandate aligns perfectly.
Exceed Solar’s strategy on building new communities based on sustainable, scalable housing options and leveraging renewable energy is consistent with the goals and objectives of Indigenous communities across Canada.
“Our vision for communities of the future is centered on renewable energy, sustainability and self-reliance,” explained Pawchuk. “We can provide the tools, training and infrastructure to significantly enhance the living conditions for everyone, by not only leveraging renewable energy, but redefining communities based on the inclusive nature of local food production.”
Exceed Solar continues to develop its strategy on Indigenous Initiatives, which is headed by Crystal Kosa, an Indigenous woman of Métis decent and a cofounder of the company. Ms. Kosa recently conducted a one day workshop for Indigenous communities in southern Alberta which focused on climate change and its impact on our communities.
Exceed is also participating in the national CANDO conference being held October 22- 25, 2018 at River Cree Resort in Edmonton, Alberta. Exceed will have a booth at the event displaying the products offered by the company, including its solar powered living spaces and greenhouses.
ABOUT EXCEED SOLAR
Exceed Solar leverages cutting edge building technologies to create fully sustainable, energy efficient, highly engineered living spaces. These “Sol Spaces” have been designed both to reduce the carbon footprint of the structures and to utilize available renewable energy from the sun via PV solar panels. Sol Spaces are easily installed and highly scalable, from backyard garden suites to solar powered greenhouses to fully sustainable recreational and residential homes. Our company objective is to exceed your expectations of what’s possible.
