Lilo announced the launch of their latest web development project - West Australian Octopus
Lilo has launched a brand new website for West Australian Octopus, a new octopus fishing and distribution venture based in Geraldtown, Western Australia
A well-prepared dish of West Australian Octopus not only tastes fantastic, but it’s also great for your health.
This unique species of octopus is sustainably caught in the pristine waters off the Abrolhos Islands and along the southern coast of WA. With a natural diet rich in shellfish, it is prized for its superior taste and tender texture. It’s no surprise that this octopus has been celebrated by leading chefs all over the world as the best they’ve ever tasted.
To ensure the highest quality and freshness, we prepare and pack the catch on the harbour’s edge in our state-of-the-art processing facility. The fresh raw octopus is frozen and vacuum packed in two sizes for wholesalers and retailers and can be shipped worldwide.
Maintaining the balance of our environment is key to preserving the quality of our catch. While this coast is high in fish numbers, we want to keep our impact low. It’s about fishing well under sustainable limits and using a more advanced trap, that ensures no bycatch, no ghost fishing and no harm to the animals.
For more information, see http://westaustralianoctopus.com
About the Project
Lilo chose WordPress as the best platform for this new project, working closely with West Australian Octopus to develop a digital entity that complemented their logo, branding, and products.
The core concept was a clean layout with strong visual elements, with content easily accessible to all users.
To highlight the health benefits of the West Australian Octopus, a recipe and nutrition section was added.
