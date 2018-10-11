Dedicated Developers Named #5 .NET Developer in Atlanta By Clutch.co!
After using its proprietary technology, called the “Leaders Matrix,” to analyze client feedback and industry data, Clutch.co determined that Dedicated Developers is currently the #4 ranking Dot Net developer in Atlanta.
Clutch.co is a company noted for its ratings and reviews of leading IT, marketing and business services companies. The site’s unbiased reviews and rankings, business comparisons, and industry trend reports have made it the go-to place for business decision makers looking to find highly qualified and highly reliable web development companies.
“This ranking is further proof of the high quality of service that Dedicated Developers delivers to its clients,” said Vishal Bhatia, co-founder of Dedicated Developers. “There is a lot of competition in the Atlanta market and to be recognized as a .NET leader really helps us stand out. It feels good to be recognized for the quality of work we provide.”
Dedicated Developers offers .NET development, website development and a number of other services including Mobile App Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Application development, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.
“We now provide a wide variety of digital business solutions to companies,” Bhatia said. “Our highly qualified and adept developers can ensure clients get the solution they need at a price they can afford.”
Bhatia went on to say that if a company is preparing to expand its business onto the Internet or into the world of apps, or is in need of more modern technology, Dedicated Developers is uniquely qualified to help it reach more potential clients both local and worldwide.
Dedicated Developers is located at 2300 Lakeview Parkway, Suite 700, in Alpharetta, GA. The company also has offices at 1390 Market Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA. For more information, please visit https://dedicateddevelopers.com/.
About Dedicated Developers:
Founded in 2007, Dedicated Developers has become a leading provider of Website Development, Mobile App Development, Software Development, Full-Stack Development, Cloud Computing Services, IoT Services, Enterprise Mobility Solutions and more to clients around the world.
The company has built a high performing team using strict selection criteria that have resulted in less than 5% of all applicants being chosen to work for the company. The team includes Website and App Developers, Graphic & Website Designers, Web Developers, PHP Coders, Android & iPhone Mobile Application Developers, and much more. The company’s founders have over 25 years of combined development and design experience and have earned master’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering.
If a company is preparing to expand its business onto the Internet or is in need of more modern technology, Dedicated Developers is uniquely qualified to help it reach more potential clients both local and worldwide. And, with its customizable service and pricing plans, the company makes the best web development services affordable for almost any business.
Why Hire Dedicated Developers?