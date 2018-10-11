Attorney K. Todd Wallace introduces new “Fresh Start” Flexible Billing Plans for all New Firm Clients
The law firm of Wallace Meyaski, LLC wants to assist individuals and companies by offering flexible payment plans and individually-tailored installment payments
“That’s the driving force behind our new ‘Fresh-Start’ Payment Plans. As everyone’s legal case is different and requires an individually-tailored strategy, so does a client’s and/or a company’s financial situation and circumstances; and our new payment plans offer our clients exactly that,” adds Mr. Wallace. The amount of the “flat-fee” and/or any hourly billing will vary depending on the case and client.
However, the law Firm of Wallace Meyaski, LLC aims to be competitive and just with their law services pricing. “We fully understand that not all clients are going to be able to pay all fees up front, therefore flexible payment arrangements may be made.”
These will vary depending upon what is agreed to by both parties, whether it is a lump sum and then small payments after that or monthly/weekly arrangements. A retainer fee is a “lump sum” payment charged to commence legal services which retains the lawyer’s services and creates the underlying attorney-client relationship.
Part of the firm’s philosophy, according to Mr. Wallace, is that "the New Orleans community has embraced us as part of legal community in such a short period of time, therefore, our goal is to give back whenever possible.” “Not everyone will qualify elsewhere but the Wallace Meyaski firm is willing to work with potential clients to make it more affordable to retain a lawyer.” Although not unique in an of itself, some cases may be handled on a “Success-Basis” or contingency-fee basis. This essentially means that the potential client is not required to pay any fees to the Law Firm at the outset to commence services. The law office will determine when this possible payment plan applies. This may be an option for a potential client when specifically agreed upon and authorized by the Firm.
In most cases, Wallace Meyaski does not charge for Initial Consultation, however, in those cases where a Consultation Fee is charged, once retained, the Initial Consultation Fee is thereafter applied and fully credited to the Client’s Case Account.
About K. Todd Wallace, Attorney in New Orleans
Mr. Wallace has nearly 20 years of experience in the legal and business professions with established excellence in trial advocacy, negotiation, strategic and initiative planning, employment law compliance, government relations, mergers and acquisitions, and team building. He received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Loyola University College of Law, New Orleans, LA and while at Loyola, he served as the Managing Editor of the Loyola Law Review, and as a member of the William C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Team. Before law school, he received his Bachelor of Arts, Political Science, from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC.
Website: http://www.walmey.com/our-attorneys/k-todd-wallace/
Blog: https://ktoddwallaceblog.blogspot.com/
Facebook page of the Law Firm: https://www.facebook.com/WallaceMeyaski/
Facebook page of Kenneth Todd Wallace, Attorney at Law:
https://www.facebook.com/kennethtodd.wallace.3
