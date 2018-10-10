ValvSource America Launches New Website

ValvSource America of Tonawanda, New York is proud to announce the launch of its new website.

TONAWANDA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValvSource America is proud to announce the launch of its new website. With its fresh look and interactive design, visitors to www.valvsourceamerica.com can easily navigate through ValvSource America’s extensive product and service offerings.

The new website includes an extensive library of product brochures, catalogs, price lists, and technical documents to help visitors better understand ValvSource America’s complete range of valve solutions. The new site has a clean, uncluttered design with content focused on delivering your next commercial and industrial valve solution. From high- to low-pressure products, ValvSource America has a diverse range of strainers, butterfly valves, ball valves, and check valves from industry-leading manufacturers such as Sharpe, Flow+, SSI, and NCI Canada.

“The team and I are very excited about debuting the new ValvSource America website. New and existing customers will enjoy the look and feel of the site. The team has worked tirelessly to deliver an incredibly functional website,” says Bob Woolcott, National Sales Manager.

With its online quoting forms and real-time customer service chat portal, the new website will quickly become the go-to website for commercial and industrial valve solutions.

“With the rising popularity and use of smartphones, it is important that our new website be user-friendly and responsive across all digital devices. The new website enhances our ability to deliver information across multiple operating systems and digital devices to showcase our products and services,” continues Mr. Woolcott.

Contact ValvSource America today to discover the many ways we can help you and your organization with all your commercial and industrial valve needs.

For further information, please contact:

Alex Stojkovic

Marketing Manager

ValvSource America

astojkovic@valvsourceamerica.com

(289) 295-1020

Bob Woolcott

National Sales Manager

ValvSource America

bwoolcott@valvsourceamerica.com

(905) 727-4088



About ValvSource America

Located in Tonawanda, New York, ValvSource America is a privately owned company specializing in the distribution of pipe, valves, and fittings. Founded in 2005, ValvSource America has nearly 15 years of industry experience. ValvSource America stocks over 25,000 products within 150,000 sq. feet of warehouse space. With a large, varied inventory of valve products, ValvSource services the petrochemical, oil and gas, commercial, HVAC, and municipal markets.