Author Releases Website For His Books

Author Releases Website For His BooksLAKEWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful publication of Eugene McCann’s books: Jesus Was & Always with Me: Throughout My Life, The Journey of My Life: Part One and The Journey of My Life: Part Two; the author takes a leap as he releases a website for these titles that are definitely close to his heart. The website will display features that are easy to navigate and will give readers the opportunity to get the latest from the author.
In his book titles, the author opens his life to the readers. He shares the joys, sorrows, challenges, triumphs and failures before becoming a Benedictine devotee. Furthermore, he specifically states how his life changed when he embraced the Benedictine spirituality.
About the Author:
Eugene McCann is Professor in the Department of Geography, Simon Fraser University. His research focuses on the ways in which policies, especially urban policies, are circulated among communities of practitioners across the global and how these 'policy mobilities' are related to urban politics.
You can visit his website http://genemccann.com
