Title Junction Celebrates Its 13th Anniversary

13 years in the real estate title insurance business and still going strong!

FORT MYERS, FLA., UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On October 10th, 2005, Florida’s Cape Coral and Fort Myers real estate title specialist and notary, Title Junction, opened its doors for the first time. From the start, owner Jennifer Ferri knew that clients deserved to be the business’s first priority and has devoted Title Junction to consistently delivering the real estate/closing relationship you deserve for 13 years.

Title Junction prides itself on having open communication with clients, keeping them up to date and informed throughout the closing process. Title Junction strives to provide its clients with confidence and peace of mind by answering any questions they may have, and the company sees the importance in educating the public about the real estate and title insurance industries.

“It’s been a wild ride, but totally worth it,” says Jennifer. “I’ve gotten to work with a lot of amazing people, and every year I’m hoping to implement new strategies to educate clients and grow the business.”

In just the past year, Title Junction has made some exciting changes, expanding its office space and revamping the interior.

A leading provider of title and closing services in Florida, Title Junction will continue to provide the real estate/closing relationship you deserve and aims to find new ways to provide superior service to its clients with each passing year.

