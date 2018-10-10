Dehydrated Garlic Market 2018 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Research Nest

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This comprehensive Global Dehydrated Garlic Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Dehydrated garlic is garlic that has been dehydrated, it is made from assorted raw fresh garlic, after going through a various stage of dehydration, and then the garlic become dried and called as Dehydrated Garlic. It can be minced into smaller pieces that incorporate well into any dish and impart a garlic flavor without the texture. The granules also stand up well to high temperatures, and can be tossed onto vegetables prior to roasting without burning. 1/2 tsp dehydrated garlic is equivalent to about one clove.

China and India are the major raw garlic production regions, also the leading Dehydrated Garlic exporting countries. China takes about 85% of total global Dehydrated Garlic output, with only about 15% consumption share. North America and Europe are dominating the global Dehydrated Garlic consumption market, with about 32% and 20% market share in 2017.

The price of Dehydrated Garlic is highly affected by the fresh Garlic price change, in 2013-2017, Dehydrated Garlic price shows an increasing trend, while it shows to go down recently, caused by last year's large inventory surplus. The market is predicted to stay relatively stable in following few years.

There are tons of player in this industry, most of them are small players and the market is highly scattered. Leading players in the market are Henan Sunny Foods, LIMING Food, Hong Freezing and Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County, Jinxiang Huihe, Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd, B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd and etc. most of them are based in China. As technical barrier of Dehydrated Garlics processing is low, the market competition may become more intense in forecast period.

In 2017, the global Dehydrated Garlic market size was 630 million US$ and is forecast to 840 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dehydrated Garlic market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

New vendors in the market are facing tough competition from established international vendors as they struggle with technological innovations, reliability and quality issues. The report will answer questions about the current market developments and the scope of competition, opportunity cost and more.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Dehydrated Garlic in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America and Middle East and Africa.

Dehydrated Garlic in its database, which provides an expert and in-depth analysis of key business trends and future market development prospects, key drivers and restraints, profiles of major market players, segmentation and forecasting. An Dehydrated Garlic Market provides an extensive view of size; trends and shape have been developed in this report to identify factors that will exhibit a significant impact in boosting the sales of Dehydrated Garlic Market in the near future.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

• Garlico Industries Ltd.

• V.T. Foods Pvt. Ltd

• Henan Sunny Foods

• Oceanic Foods Limited

• LIMING Food

• Hong Freezing and Storing Co., Ltd of Jinxiang County

• Jinxiang Huihe

• Chiping ShengKang Foodstuff Co.,Ltd

• B.C. Foods (Shandong) Co., Ltd

• Handan Green and Healthy Dehydrated Vegetables Food Co.,Ltd

Market by Product Type:

• Dehydrated Garlic Flakes

• Dried Garlic Granules

• Dried Garlic Powder

Market by Application:

• Home Use

• Commercial Use (Food Processing, restaurants and etc.)

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR

The study objectives of this report are:

• To study and analyze the global Dehydrated Garlic market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

• To understand the structure of Dehydrated Garlic market by identifying its various sub segments.

• To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

• Focuses on the key global Dehydrated Garlic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

• To analyze the Dehydrated Garlic with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

• To project the value and volume of Dehydrated Garlic submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

• To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dehydrated Garlic are as follows:

• History Year: 2013-2017

• Base Year: 2017

• Estimated Year: 2018

• Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

