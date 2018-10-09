iDisclose Announces White Label Partnership with HyperFounder.com

iDisclose, a New York based legal technology company, announced today a white label partnership of its LawCloud product with HyperFounder.com.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDisclose, a New York based legal technology company, announced today a white label partnership of its LawCloud product with HyperFounder.com. LawCloud is a "smart" library with dozens of business, corporate governance and human resources documents. The suite of documents in LawCloud can serve a company from its formation to capital raising activities to preparing employment agreements and NDA’s. As the entrepreneur answers the questions of our proprietary questionnaire ONCE, all of the documents in the library are automatically populated, saving time and expense and avoids unnecessary repetition and inefficiency. The data is saved in the database and available for future use at the convenience of clients.

LawCloud formation services allow an entrepreneur to form a company in any jurisdiction at very competitive rates and have access to additional legal documents as it grows. LawCloud's post-formation package ensures that companies have the flexibility to raise capital. The rest of the library can be purchased as a monthly subscription or as individual documents.

HyperFounder, based in Puerto Rico and Florida, will use LawCloud for business development purposes and make the application available to local incubators, accelerators and startup businesses.

"We are very pleased to be able to work with the LawCloud team and offer this proprietary product to start-up, early stage and small businesses' in our region," said Alejandro Vallellanes from HyperFounder, "This smart product will allow our emerging clients to complete their legal paperwork on their own before our team conducts a final review. This will save them time and expense and helps us scale our business."

"The LawCloud tool was specifically designed for progressive professionals to be more technology enabled, like Alejandro," said Michael Knox, CEO of iDisclose. "They can now offer high quality legal documents to startups and small businesses in their area and efficiently build their law practices as well. We are excited to support HyperFounder and help them provide a valuable service to their constituents."

iDisclose was formed to help small companies raise capital under the JOBS Act and is now expanding to support entrepreneurs and small business owners of all kinds with a wide variety of legal documents.

Established by well-known corporate/securities attorneys with over 25 years' experience, iDisclose seeks to make the experience of good corporate governance easier for entrepreneurs.

About iDisclose

iDisclose, founded in 2015, is an industry leading platform in the crowdfunding legal disclosure space with major contracts with platforms such as Republic and MicroVentures. Hundreds of startups and small businesses have utilized our automated SEC applications for facilitating their regulatory filings with the SEC. Their LawCloud Platform is a simple to use service that enables businesses to access legal documents necessary to start, grow, and raise capital for their business. For more information visit their website at http://www.idisclose.com.

About HyperFounder

HyperFounder is Puerto Rico's first web-based portal designed to streamline the procedure of incorporation, capital raise and legal document drafting. Aiming to empower entrepreneurs, founders can now save hundreds of dollars in fees by easily drafting their own, highly accurate and comprehensive business documents in collaboration with their team and attorneys. For more information about HyperFounder, visit their website at http://www.hyperfounder.com.

For media inquiries, contact Michael Knox, +1 (843) 637-9450 or Alejandro Vallellanes +1 787-409-6656.