Author Releases The Poetic Scriptures Of Six Writers

Author Releases The Poetic Scriptures Of Six WritersCARO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful release of three titles for his Poetic Scriptures, Michael D. Wester releases another book that will bring the readers face to face with the six writers in his poetic Scripture series of putting God’s Word into rhythmic rhyme.
The Poetic Scriptures of Six Writers: God’s Word in Rhythm & Rhyme is an English translation of the Greek Scriptures of Matthew, Mark, Hebrews, James, Peter, and Jude. Written in quatrains that rhyme, the book offers an accurate representation of the Scriptures converted into a simpler form of writing that promotes not only the author’s remarkable talent, but also offers a better grasp of what the Scripture is all about.
The author invites the readers to read another compelling book, which birthed from the author’s intention of sharing God’s Word in a way which he can best present it. The fourth title will be made available through www.thepoeticscriptures.com
About the Author:
Michael Wester received a Master of Divinity degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas, focusing on biblical Greek. That education has been used to bring people face-to-face with God's Word. Michael has been pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Caro, Michigan since 1984. He has been married to Donna since 1980 and they have two grown children.
You can check his website http://thepoeticscriptures.com/
