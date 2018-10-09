Author Defines An Extraordinary Love In The Diamond Maker
Author Defines An Extraordinary Love In The Diamond MakerGLOUCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever found a love that makes you believe you have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of your life? Or perhaps the kind of love that makes you change your perspective about what it truly means to be beautiful?
The Diamond Maker: An Extraordinary Love Story authored by Joseph M. Orlando, will make you believe in these things, even with your eyes closed.
In the unkind reality where people mock and humiliate others for their imperfections, two hearts meet and love changes them. Bart and Angela are two people who live with different challenges that caused them to believe that they would never be worthy of love.
Bart DeMarco, is known as “Stutter Boy," had battled with a severe stutter which effectively silenced him, while Angela Curcuru who came to America, from Sicily, at the age of 12, was bullied by the “girl clique” in junior high school and labeled; “Ugly Angela." It was fate which brought them together and helped each to find true beauty. And love finally
begins.
The Diamond Maker: An Extraordinary Love Story teaches a lesson about overcoming adversity. It is a story that touches the heart and soul. The kind that changes life and goals. It is a tale that teaches that true love is uplifting and forever!
About the Author:
Joe Orlando is a personal injury lawyer specializing in Maritime law. Orlando & Associates has been located in Gloucester Ma. since 1980.
Joe was born in Gloucester and has spent his life on Cape Ann. The son and grandson of fishermen, Joe has gained notoriety for his work on behalf of personal injury victims, being referred to as "Attorney for the Injured" in the New York Times.
Married to Connie for 42 years, Joe is the father of three, Amanda, Lisa and Joseph Jr.
Joe is also the proud grandfather (Papa) to eight grandsons. 'Team Orlando' proudly looks to the future.
Product details
Paperback: 540 pages
Publisher: AuthorCentrix, Inc. (March 27, 2018)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1641332840
ISBN-13: 978-1641332842
Product Dimensions: 6 x 1.2 x 9 inches
Book Availability:
Amazon - https://amzn.to/2MjyX3M
Barnes & Noble - https://bit.ly/2Mn3xJW
