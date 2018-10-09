Encounter A Unique Dining Experience At Fishers Murder Mystery Dinner Show

Be a part of a unique dining experience with a delicious dinner and interactive entertainment at Fishers murder mystery dinner show.

People want more than just a typical dinner experience these days and that’s exactly why we do the murder mysteries to keep it exciting.” — George Pavlis, Fishers Owner

Purchase your ticket online and head over to Fishers in Bensalem, PA for “A Bewitching Murder” murder mystery dinner show offered every Friday and Saturday evening in October. Not only are you getting a delicious classic Fishers meal, but you’re also getting interactive entertainment to complete your night.

Why settle for just a typical dining experience when you can mix it up with entertainment? Fishers is dishing out a unique experience for any family or group of friends 21 and older looking for an anything but the ordinary dining experience.

“What we do here is different than any spot I can think of nearby,” said George Pavlis, Fishers owner. “People want more than just a typical dinner experience these days and that’s exactly why we do the murder mysteries to keep it exciting.”

This month, be a part of “A Bewitching Murder” murder mystery dinner. Based off of the hit tv show, Bewitched, Fishers puts their own modern spin on the show and elevates it with the element of a murder mystery. The dinner show features all classic characters including Darren, Samantha, Mother, and Uncle Arthur.

The murder mystery dinners are highly interactive, so if you’re attending for a special event like a birthday or bachelorette, be sure to let the theater staff know beforehand for special shout outs. You can also order a customized cake for whatever you are celebrating to amp up your experience.

Purchase tickets online on the Fishers website for the specific date you plan on attending to ensure your seat and entree choice is locked in. Tickets are $55.99 and include taxes and service charges in the price. You must choose your entree order at the time you purchase your tickets online.

All guests have a choice of chicken, sirloin, flounder, or eggplant parmesan with specific side dishes for each choice. A salad and freshly baked bread is also a standard part of the dinner experience. For dessert, you can look forward to apple cake and vanilla ice cream topped with apple topping and whipped cream.

On Friday’s, the doors open at 7 pm and the show begins at 7:30 pm. On Saturday’s, the doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7 pm. You will be able to pick up your tickets at the front desk before getting to your seat.

“It’s fun for everyone,” said Pavlis. “The guests, staff, and theater workers all enjoy the show together which makes it an all around amazing experience!”

Visit the Fishers website for more information about the murder mystery dinner show and to purchase your tickets. You certainly won’t regret it!



More About Fishers:

Whether you are planning your wedding day, a Sweet 16, a Corporate Event, or just want to relax and grab a bite to eat and maybe catch a show, Fisher’s offers an experience second to none. Their full-service facilities, accommodating staff, and incredible dining and drink options are sure to please. Located at 1858 Street Road, Bensalem PA, stop by today to tour the facility and see why Fishers is a leader of the pack. Call us today for more information about our facility and special events we can host for you at 215-244-9777!



