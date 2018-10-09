AuthorCentrix Features Time Ripples Author, Robert Wellington
LEXINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of the biggest International Book Fair held in New York, the AuthorCentrix Magazine debuts its 2018 edition and presents Robert Wellington as one of the featured authors. Wellington is one of the pioneers of the very first publication of the magazine with a thousand copies distributed at the BookExpo America 2018.
Bold, compelling and relatable, his book entitled Time Ripples describes life’s challenges and triumphs through poetry, prose and essay. Time Ripples is comprised of thoughts and inspirations that occurred to the author during meditation and prayer over many years. It will allow every reader to travel into his or her thoughts and reflect through the pages.
The readers who were not given the chance to grab a physical copy of the magazine can still enjoy the inside stories of Wellington through the AuthorCentrix website. The site features a page for first-time authors and the veterans. Grab the digital copy now!
About the Author:
Robert H. Wellington is a lover of spirit in all its infinite forms, from family and friendships to escaping in nature. He is a husband, father, grandfather and businessman. He finds great peace in the outdoors and has participated in and/or led many canoe trips through Canada's pristine waterways. It is from these trips that he draws the inspiration for Water Wisdom. Finding spiritual continuity and connectedness across all of life's experiences has been his passion and as he puts it, "a joyful ride indeed."
You can visit his website http://time-ripples.com/
Product Details:
Paperback: 174 pages
Publisher: AuthorCentrix, Inc. (August 25, 2017)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1947352946
ISBN-13: 978-1947352940
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.4 x 9 inches
Book Availability:
Amazon - http://amzn.to/2m9Nhw8
Barnes & Noble - http://bit.ly/2ueFLo6
