Author Releases Website For His Book
Author Releases Website For His BookWELLINGTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the successful publication of Brush With The Edge Of Time And Profession, Edward Nowakowski will be releasing a website for his book. The website will showcase features that are easy to navigate and will give readers the opportunity to get the latest from the author.
In Brush With The Edge Of Time And Profession, the author opens his life to the readers. He shares the joys, sorrows, challenges, triumphs and failures before becoming a master chef. Furthermore, his book features his culinary artwork to serve as an educational source for students and educational institutions
The author invites everyone to check his Facebook Fan Page: https://www.facebook.com/Edward-Nowakowski-208257366378787/ for more announcements regarding the release.
About the Author:
I'm a Polish master chef born in Austria and educated in Europe, mainly in Poland with apprenticeships in Lyon, France, and the former East Berlin. My culinary history includes hotel-restaurant school in Poland, cooking dinner for Nikita Khrushchev; working banquets for General Jaruzelski, Prime Minister of Poland; and Marshall A. Grechko, Soviet east bloc commander who organized the 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia.
Since arriving in the United States, I've worked for many major brand hotels, such as the Four Seasons Hotel, the Registry, Hyatt New York, Marriott, and Hilton hotels. My culinary awards include one gold medal, two bronze medals, two black Geneva medals, numerous trophies, blue ribbons, and many letters of excellence.
I have hosted former vice president Al Gore (twice), Lt. Gen. James F. McCall, controller of the U.S. Army; several US state governors and members of Congress, and many international dignitaries. I am sharing my professional experience with future culinary ambassadors of many educational institutions. I believe many of their students enjoy seeing my culinary artwork. If you have an interest to view some of my work or know more about my fifty-five years of culinary career, you may contact me via e-mail or check me out in my Website.
You can visit his website http://booksbychefedward.com/
Product details
Paperback: 276 pages
Publisher: AuthorCentrix, Inc. (April 17, 2018)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1641334096
ISBN-13: 978-1641334099
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.6 x 9 inches
Book Availability:
Amazon - http://amzn.to/2zujg3B
Barnes & Noble - http://bit.ly/2KTda2k
Chef Edward Nowakowski
AuthorCentrix, Inc.
+1 888 504 0951
email us here