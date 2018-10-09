The Top Digital Marketing Agencies Of 2018 Based On Performance, Expertise & Price

DesignRush evaluated and ranked the best global digital marketing companies by clients, testimonials, prior campaign work, expertise, cost and more.

The best digital marketing agencies promote a brand identity across a variety of channels. This captures a highly targeted audience more efficiently and scales the business at a lightning-fast speed.” — Gabrial Shaoolian, Founder of DesignRush

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DesignRush.com, an online destination that empowers business professionals to find top partner agencies, the latest marketing trends and effective business growth strategies, released their list of the best digital agencies of 2018.

Each marketing company helps businesses build a strong digital footprint and capture consumers through a variety of campaigns across web design, social media, digital advertising, SEO and beyond.

DesignRush’s internal team of expert entrepreneurs, marketers, designers and branding professionals worked together to examine hundreds of digital marketing agencies around the world. The team analyzed pricing structure, agency leadership, team structure, client services, previous experience, testimonials and more to determine the top digital marketing companies.

The 12 best digital marketing firms of 2018 are:

1. Elevated Internet Marketing

Elevated Internet Marketing places a strong emphasis on transparency, client relationships, and a collaborative approach to crafting marketing campaigns.

2. Bowen

Bowen Media develops recognizable brand identities, custom web design, and personalized digital marketing campaigns that match to each client’s specific needs.

3. Blue Fountain Media

Blue Fountain Media combines experts across web design, branding, digital marketing, SEO, technology and more to help both B2B and B2C businesses grow.

4. 97th Floor

97th Floor works to stay ahead of the competition by constantly innovating campaigns and evolving in tandem with the digital world.

5. Elite SEM

Elite SEM places a strong emphasis on increasing organic traffic, conversions, and consumer retention through digital marketing strategies like SEO, paid search and display advertising.

6. Barkley

Barkley develops innovative digital marketing campaigns that aim to solve business growth problems through creativity.

7. The Brandon Agency

The Brandon Agency’s team of over 100 marketing experts work collaboratively to create custom digital marketing campaigns.

8. Hudson Integrated

Hudson Integrated offers a wide variety of services, including web design, eCommerce development, branding, search engine optimization and press release campaigns.

9. Performics

Much like its name, Performics creates complex marketing campaigns rooted in data to drive revenue, online growth and high-level performance.

10. ESV Digital

ESV Digital has a team of over 180 marketing consultants and analytics that build strategic campaigns in digital media buying, data analytics and brand strategy.

11. Mesh

Mesh works to develop a strong relationship between businesses and consumers, ultimately fostering brand loyalty through public relations, advertising, digital media and more.

12. Horizon Media

Horizon Media compiles comprehensive data and analytics, then builds customized marketing initiatives for clients that achieve specific business growth objectives.

Award-winning digital marketing companies create custom multi-faceted campaigns across several platforms, such as social media, websites, content marketing and paid media. They ensure that each initiative has cohesive messaging that matches the brand identity while achieving a specific goal. In addition, top digital marketers can target extremely specific demographics, which ensures that valuable potential customers are becoming familiar with a particular brand.

“Every business, no matter what industry, needs to invest in digital marketing,” says DesignRush Founder and Executive Director Gabriel Shaoolian. “The best digital marketing agencies effectively promote a brand identity across a variety of channels. This captures a highly targeted audience more efficiently and scales the business at a lightning-fast speed.”

Company leaders can search for the best professional partner by exploring DesignRush’s Top Digital Marketing Agency Listings. There, visitors can view every agency’s offerings, portfolio examples, average hourly rate and more.

Because they are comparing important hiring information in one spot, brands can quickly find the digital marketing agency that will suit their needs and effectively grow the business.

About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a digital destination to inspire creativity and the discovery of marketing, design and technology trends. The company was founded by Gabriel Shaoolian, an experienced entrepreneur and digital marketing expert.

DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design & Branding Agencies, Website Design Companies & E-Commerce Website Design & Development Companies.

In addition to listing the best professional agencies, DesignRush’s Best Designs section showcases the best designs in web, logo, print, packaging, mobile apps and video. Users can filter best designs by industry. DesignRush also features comprehensive articles in the Trends & Insights section.