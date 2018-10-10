Konstant Recognized for Sustainable Mobile App Development and Excellence in 2018 by Tabby Awards

Flawing all rumors, Konstant has been recognized in the Tabby Awards 2018 for their exemplary projects distinguishing the development scenario.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being a huge bunch of motivation, Konstant Infosolutions (India) has been recognized for its excellence and leadership as one of the best app development agencies besides - DotcomWeavers (USA), EIGHT25MEDIA (USA) and Fueled (USA & UK)

Konstant has bagged this award for its admonitory client work on Oyraa – OYA KOC. Konstant team had converted into a family and all the projects it undertakes are treated as children, which are nurtured and developed. Extensive brainstorming sessions, candid and sometimes discussions, sometimes at odd hours, which ultimately resulted in production decisions. There have been times when teams have been spending time after the working hours as and when an inspiration came in. Despite all odds, success was certain, because of the firm belief of the team members and management (much because they understand the essence of the proposal at times which leads to continuing the idea further till completion).

Tabby awards committee has been regularly outsourcing mobile app development agencies, which have submitted entries on behalf of their clients to their mobile app events. Tabby has been creating an exclusive event to better capture client satisfaction benchmarks – like reviews from clients, consistency with budget and timely submission, adeptness to new technologies, selection of appropriate business model, post-deployment maintenance, and support and history of previous projects. Without skipping the support for various cross-platform development technologies is equally important.

The selection criteria include – consistency with budget and delivery of submission, reviews from clients, agility to adopt new technologies, selection of appropriate business model, post-deployment maintenance, and support, communication with clients and history of previous projects. One of the very important criteria is to switch between technologies if required, support various cross-platform development technologies and making apps rank in terms of performance and efficiency.

According to Vipin Jain, CEO, Konstant, “To win Tabby Award for app development is a wonderful acknowledgment. We have been discovering new trends in emerging technologies which are crucial to understanding and meeting challenges in app development. And for Konstant, this is one way to help people and business prosper. That is our purpose.”

He further says, “It is an opportunity for all the individuals to work hard and perform as now they have a better platform to showcase their skills and expand their ideas. It is a reward for them. We are more charged-up than ever before and would be striving even harder to take up projects that will benefit our organization.”

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant Infosolutions is a leading mobile and app development agency which is pioneers in developing world-class applications for various industry niches. They have always been a part of the learning journey. They have been working towards greater customer satisfaction by adopting their techniques and adapting to their requirements. They have been exceeding the expectations and have been surprising clients from time to time. They have been accolade many times by review and research firms and are considered as favorite development partner by most of the recent clients. Their projects have been appreciated constantly. Major solutions include chat solutions, beacon solutions, on-demand app solution, directory app solution, classified app Solution, e-commerce and mobile app development solutions.