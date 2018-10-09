Aspect Furniture Workstations Deloitte

Aspect recently completed a large workspace furniture fitout for the new Deloitte Offices

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Deloitte Office Furniture by Aspect Furniture Systems

Aspect recently completed a large workspace furniture fitout for the new Deloitte Offices in Wellington, designed by Studio Pacific Architecture. Interiors were completed by Stephen McDougall, Melissa Robson & Dorian Minty, with workstations, screens, monitor arms, seating and soft furnishings supplied by Aspect Furniture Systems.

Included in the office furniture by Aspect was Zurich Sit to Stand Workstations and Worktotes for the Agile workspace.

For more information contact Grant Kennerley on +61 437 352 175 or email grant@aspectfurniture.com.