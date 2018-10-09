A-US Air Conditioning Provides 24/7 HVAC Emergency Services
A-US Air 24 Hour Emergency Service
Local Texas company expands to accommodate more clients within their emergency services.GARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Often, it is difficult to know the true extent of how often something is used, unless it is broken. As the saying goes: You don’t know what you had until it's gone. This saying is true for HVAC systems as well as any other relationship or modern convenience. Often, people take advantage of their HVAC system. When they come home, it is respectively warm or cool, depending on the time of year. Many people do not think twice about this. It is expected. Of course, there is nothing wrong with that. Our home systems are in place for safety, security, and comfortability. However, when an emergency does arise, people notice right away. Being overheated or freezing in your home is a true emergency.
Thankfully, that is where A-US Air Conditioning comes in. This company has served the Dallas/ Fort Worth area for years, with their 24/7 emergency service. Now, the company has expanded to the Texarkana, San Antonio, Tyler, Austin, College Station, Longview, and Wichita Falls area. That way, they can bring their emergency service to many more Texans when they need it most.
-The Service:
A-US Air Conditioning of Texas knows the issues that can arise from an emergency. Everything from extreme discomfort, stress, and health problems follow such an event. Run by a family of Texas natives, this company has witnessed all the repercussions of a broken HVAC. That is why they decided to create their 24/7 Emergency Service. This service runs day or night, weekdays, weekends and holidays. After all, emergencies do not take holidays.
Any time a person calls the hotline, they will be greeted by a real person, day or night. There are always over forty technicians in the area that A-US Air Conditioning services and there are no emergency fees. The emergency itself is harrowing enough. This company only wants to make the experience as easy as possible.
-What Constitutes as an Emergency:
Emergencies can come in many forms and can happen for many different reasons. The only priority is to fix the problem so that comfort can resume in the client’s home. Therefore, here is a list of emergency situations which will have a qualified technician out to the home immediately:
•The scent of Gas
•There is no Heat
•The Air stops working
If any of these situations arise, it is imperative that the person seeks assistance immediately.
-The Hotline
A-US Air Conditioning has found a comprehensive system that works through their emergency hotline. There is no extra fee for an emergency call and the hotline will always be answered. That way, instead of fretting about what to do, clients can rest assured that they can call the hotline. Within minutes of their call, they will have a qualified technician on their way. The number for this hotline is (972) 414-1658.
To close, A-US Air Conditioning is always thinking about how to better serve their clients. The company has built itself up through the generations, thankful for the community support they receive. This emergency service is their way of giving back and fulfilling a need that is desperately apparent.
