Noted Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys announces the expansion of the Firm’s Business Immigration Practice

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys announced the expansion of the Law Firm’s Business Immigration Practice Division, which will include several Business Immigration Legal Services such as E-1 and E-2 visas. “The South Florida business marketplace is so dynamic, so international,” states Attorney Ms. Cuprys , “and therefore there need to be corresponding international business and immigration services which can handle the complexity and sophistication of the international businessperson … which includes their desire to invest, work and build businesses in the USA.”The expanded Business Immigration Services include in particular: E-1 Visas for “Treaty Traders” with the United States; E-2 Visas for “Treaty Investors,” as well as the Immigrant Investor Program (a/k/a Million Dollar Visas or EB-5) through which International Investors may obtain Lawful Permanent Residence in the United States by means of an Investment of US $1 Million into an American company or venture. Ms. Cuprys added that “what many International Investors fail to understand is that the Investment amount may be reduced to $500,000, specifically authorized by law, if such investment is made within a Targeted Employment Zone.” Ms. Cuprys further notes that “in addition, there are many areas and Counties within South Florida which specifically do qualify for this reduced investment threshold under Department of Homeland Security guidelines. Therefore, where one chooses to locate the investment project is of paramount importance and should not be made without the specific advice and guidance of experienced, competent Counsel.”Ms. Cuprys shall be discussing this aspect of "Targeted Employment Zones” within the EB-5 context in an upcoming Issue of her Law Instructional Series Articles.The Firm also handles H-1B Professional Employment Visas (for those with University-Level Education/Degrees) seeking Employment in the US, as well as Visas for those Businesses and International Corporations seeking to enter the US Marketplace through the set up and establishment of a Subsidiary in the United States (for those ventures with solid Parent Companies abroad).Additional Business Immigration Services will include those specifically authorized under NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) which grants certain Immigration options and Visas to those nationals of Canada and Mexico. These TN Visas offer another slew of potential immigration opportunities to those qualifying nationals with the requisite skills and formal education, certifications and degrees. The NAFTA Visa Program and the ever-changing policies of the Trump Administration shall be another Topic specifically addressed in a future issue of the Cuprys Law Instructional Series.“Here at Cuprys and Associates we have over a decade of experience working on immigration issues not only for individuals but for corporations as well,” Magdalena added, "this experience can guide individuals and businesses in navigating the maze of US Immigration Laws and Regulations."Ms. Cuprys is continuing to inform the public through a series of Instructional Articles, which also serve as Public Service Announcements to those in need of complex Immigration information.Magdalena Cuprys is the principal of Serving Immigrants/Cuprys & Associates, a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services. The firm has a solid decade of experiences helping clients of foreign nationality with temporary work permits for the U.S., green card petitions, criminal waivers and representation in removal proceedings cases to name just a few of the services they provide.Serving Immigrants represent individuals all over the United States and several foreign countries. Ms. Cuprys received her Juris Doctor from the University of Washington School of Law in 2002. She also has two bachelor’s degrees, one in Political Science and one in Latin American Studies, from the University of Chicago. Ms. Cuprys is admitted to the practice of law in Florida and California. On a personal note, Ms. Cuprys speaks fluent Spanish and Polish, and is conversant in Russian and Italian. Ms. Cuprys herself is an immigrant, having left communist Poland when she was 8 years old. Ms. Cuprys spent a year living in a refugee camp in Latina, Italy and herself gone through the refugee and immigration process.Her Law Blog is at: http://magdalenacuprysblog.blogspot.com/ Law Firm Website: http://www.servingimmigrants.com Member for the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), see http://www.ailalawyer.com/english/AttorneyDetail.aspx?P=19738&A=40169 Lawyer Directory: https://www.lawyer.com/magdalena-ewa-cuprys.html Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/magdalena-e-cuprys%2C-esq News: https://hype.news/magdalena-ewa-cuprys-immigration-attorney/

