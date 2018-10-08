AZO USA Publishes Reference Guide to Buying a Bulk Bag Unloading System

AZO guide provides engineers, executives & maintenance teams a framework for specifying, comparing & selecting the right bulk unloader for product & operation

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZO, Inc. has published a new downloadable guide titled “Specifying, Comparing and Selecting the Best Bulk Bag Unloading System for Your Product and Operations.” The comprehensive 14-page guide is available for download on the AZO www.BigBagUnloading.com website.

The guide is written to answer questions commonly asked by plant and process engineers, maintenance teams, operations executives and safety, controls and finance buyers. It provides a framework for building a specification, comparing machine and vendor options, and selecting the optimal solution for each situation.

Companies considering a switch from 50lb bags to bulk materials will find details on savings, justification, and implementation. The same guide includes advanced insights for engineering and operations experts well versed in bulk bag unloading systems who are adding capacity, handling new products with different bulk densities, or replacing inefficient existing systems.

Most sales collateral around handling of FIBC bags focuses on machine features. The AZO guide explicitly focuses on critical business outcomes and issues. Safety for instance, receives the important attention it merits as does reliability of a system to consistently and completely empty varying bulk bags, liners and spouts while minimizing the costly embedded labor overhead of constantly cleaning leaks and spills.

“A bulk bag unloader is the simplest machine in many operations,” comments Chuck Kerwin, AZO, Inc.’s General Manager. “But it’s often the only point at which product and worker safety considerations are so critical. It’s the first and last place in automated bulk material handling systems where super sack handling introduces safety and product integrity considerations.”

Buyers face a crowded market with many domestic and foreign suppliers promoting a wide range of bulk bag unloading machines. Claims of lowest price and heaviest steel create noise for companies seeking clear signal to help them identify the optimal solution for their product and operations. The reality is that the best solution for one line may not be best for another. This guide provides companies a tool kit to use in researching and comparing options - whether it’s the first for their facility or the fiftieth.

Every company should find the right solution every time: solution that maximizes efficiency, reduces material and operations costs, and keeps products and people safe.

AZO also recently announced a new modular stock program which allows them to deliver German engineered bulk bag unloading systems with immediate shipment from their Memphis, TN warehouse and engineering center.

Anyone interested in AZO’s free, downloadable guide can access the super sack unloader resource here.

About AZO, Inc.

AZO, Inc. engineers, builds and installs components and complete systems for bulk material handling requirements. A wholly owned subsidiary of AZO GmbH, the company supports US customers with technical support from it’s central US location and rapid parts delivery given its proximity to FedEx’s Memphis hub. AZO equipment is used in companies ranging from small, family owned businesses through the world’s best known industrial and consumer products companies. AZO equipment is widely used in industries including food, snack, bakery, chemical, plastics, confectionery and pharmaceutical.