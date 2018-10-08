Loc Performance Products Opens Engineering Center in Sterling Heights, MI
Loc’s Product Development line of business, currently centered in Plymouth, Michigan, has been growing 35% annually over the last decade with an emphasis on driveline, suspension and track systems that Loc manufactures in Plymouth. With Loc’s 2017 acquisition of a large scale fabrication facility in Lansing, Michigan, Loc is making this strategic move with a new Sterling Heights location to grow its engineering capabilities in developing vehicle hull structures, cab structures, armor kits and complete military vehicle systems. The Sterling Heights facility is equipped to allow Loc engineers to perform vehicle integration and checkout of complete military vehicle platforms. Loc is now recruiting talented team members to fill immediate openings in Sterling Heights for Structural and Survivability engineers.
“The Sterling Heights facility provides Loc the access to the right technical talent base that Loc needs to achieve its long term business objectives. Additionally, this move better positions Loc to support emerging U.S. Army modernization initiatives for its ground combat vehicle fleet.” Anthony Militello, Director of Product Development.
Loc is one of Michigan’s premier full-service provider of mobility systems, vehicle hulls, armored cabs and armor kits for military and industrial applications. With proven capabilities in Product Design and Development through production, Loc offers high quality designed solutions with exceptional customer service highly competitive pricing. Learn more at www.locperformance.com.
