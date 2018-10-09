Kapture CRM expands to Bahamas
We are extremely optimistic about helping companies in the private, financial, and travel sector increase their per task productivity through Kapture’s innovative Cloud Based SaaS solution.
Our goal is to become the biggest CRM provider in Bahamas by 2020. We want to help small and large companies alike automate their key operations that keep their businesses running – so that they can continue to grow and service the locals of this wonderful country” said Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO of Kapture CRM.
Having already started operations with Bahamas Airlines and Bahamas Paradise Cruise line – Kapture CRM intends to extend its technology to integrate local businesses with smart tools that optimize the day-to-day-operations.
Kapture CRM is a cloud based technology provider that helps companies effectively automate operations like marketing, sales and customer support from a unified platform. Headquartered in India the disruptive technology provider started operations in 2011 and is one of the leaders within the Travel, Hospitality, and e-Commerce segment. Kapture CRM powers 500+ companies globally.
