The Cruise Runner

Author Releases A Website for The Cruise Runner

PERPIGNAN, ‎FRANCE, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of the publication of The Cruise Runner, Luc Laurent releases a website for his book as he continues to spread his passion for running, which brought him to the best places on earth. The website offers features that enable the avid readers to easily browse through the highlights of the book.

The website offers several features beginning with the Homepage which shows the book cover and an overview of the book. The Book page gives the readers a brief history of how The Cruise Runner came to life, including the things that inspired the author. The Author Page displays a photo of the author as well as Laurent’s hobbies and passion. The Order page showcases the specifications of the book. It helps readers to easily visualize the appearance of the book. Lastly, the Contact page is made available for the avid readers to get the chance to relay any suggestions, questions, comments, and feedback about the book and the author.

The author is inviting everyone to take a tour on the website and learn more not only about the book and the author himself, but more importantly, an important moral about how passion can take a person to places one can never expect he would be.

About the Author:

I have been a long distance runner for over thirty-five years. I have so far ran thirty marathons mainly the major’s (e.g. New York, Boston, Chicago, Paris, London, Berlin) and also numerous 1/2 marathons, short and long distance triathlons.

My second passion is traveling around the world, hence this book title and its content.

Product details

Paperback: 140 pages

Publisher: AuthorCentrix, Inc. (April 26, 2017)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 194685445X

ISBN-13: 978-1946854452

Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.4 x 11 inches

Book Availability:

Amazon - http://amzn.to/2ABgvhr

Barnes & Noble - http://bit.ly/2LO3gPN