Original model of Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas Watson's very first telephone from 1881 brings $40,000 at auction

Bell and Watson prototype phone, accompanied by original 1881 patent paperwork ($40,000). Rare circa 1876 Bell Butter Stamp magneto telephone, later installed at a residence in Newport, R.I., in 1891 ($27,500). Telephone from President Dwight Eisenhower's Newport (R.I.) summer White House residence ($1,375). The first phone/emergency call box ever installed in the Yukon Territory in Canada, circa 1900 ($2,500). Circa 1893 Clark "candlestick" telephone, 15.5 inches tall, patented May 30, 1893 ($3,000).

Featured were items from two chapters of the Telephone Pioneers of America Museum (Providence, R.I., and Buffalo, N.Y.). The auction was held in Cranston, R.I.

It was a thrill and a half to hammer down the Thomas A. Watson prototype and Butter Stamp magneto telephone. It was the best learning experience I could ask for and it was a great sale.” — Travis Landry