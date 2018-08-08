STS to Share How Cybersecurity Breaches Can Affect Your Small Business
STS to Share How Cybersecurity Breaches Can Affect Your Small Business at the Maryland Chamber of Commerce’s event, August 21, 2018.
“One of the biggest challenges for STS is to create a robust, and sustainable information security program which supports our customer’s mission. The threat environment changes daily, our adversaries only have to get it right once. At STS, cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility,” says Chris Caruso.
As the Director of Information Security and Physical Security at a medium sized growing business, Chris drives the development, execution, and overall management of proactive and predictive risk programs and security strategies dedicated to protecting the company’s people, property, information, and reputation. Formerly, Chris was the U.S. Secret Service’s top cyber and financial fraud investigations leader, with over twenty-one years of progressive responsibility and experience in law enforcement operations. If you are a small or mid-sized business interested in the state of cybersecurity, please join us August 21, 2018, from 8:00 - 10:30 a.m. This event is open to the public.
About STS
Founded in 1992, STS International is a U.S. Veteran Owned business with over twenty-five years of experience providing secure solutions and services to the federal government in the areas of Engineering and Integration, Enterprise and Logistics Management, Simulation and Training, and Business and Professional Services. We have focused our efforts in the domains of C6ISR, Surveillance and Situational Awareness, IT and Cyber, Robotics and Unmanned Systems, Medical, and Emerging Markets.
Our goal at STS is to achieve mission-success for our clients in Defense, Homeland, and National Security by dedicating ourselves to the principles of innovation, agility, and excellence. What makes STS unique is our ability to swiftly meet our client’s needs while sustaining an organization with global operations and a mature infrastructure to support enterprise, end-to-end solutions. Our solutions maximize best value, mitigate risks, and optimize operational efficiency.
Jennifer Morgan
STS International
703-575-5180
email us here