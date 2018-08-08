Global Digital Banking Market worth 13900 million USD with 18.2% CAGR to 2023 Says at MarketResearchNest.com

Market Research Nest

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Digital Banking Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new reports to its research database. The report spread across 130 pages with tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Digital Banking market. In contrast to the traditional banking business model, Digital Banking is the move to online banking where banking services are delivered over the internet. It has all the same functions as a head office, branch office, online service, bank cards, ATM and point of sale machines.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Banking market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Banking market by product type and applications/end industries.

Digital banking relies on PC or mobile terminals. Digital banking main has the following applications: Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking and Corporate Digital Banking. And SME Digital Banking was the most widely used area which took up about 64.25% of the global total in 2017.

United States is the largest countries of digital banking in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 49.7% the global market in 2017, while Europe and China were about 30.80%, 7.12%.

Europe countries like Germany, UK and Spain are developing fast, so does India, which is offering service for many banks and other corporations. There are a few vendors developing digital banking in China, such as IT companies Huawei, Sunline are participating the digital banking business, and they may show a rapid development.

The global Digital Banking market is valued at 5080 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 13900 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Banking.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Urban FT

Kony

Backbase

Technisys

Infosys

Digiliti Money

Innofis

Mobilearth

D3 Banking Technology

Alkami

Q2

Misys

SAP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PC

Mobile

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Digital Banking

SME Digital Banking

Corporate Digital Banking

