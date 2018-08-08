Onshore & Offshore Submersible Pump Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Market Research Nest

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Submersible Pump Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new reports to its research database. The report spread across 132 pages with tables and figures in it.

Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESP) are one of the most reliable and efficient ways to lift fluids to the surface, both oil and water. As the name suggests, it is submerged into the reservoir fluids and pushes the fluid to the surface. The ESP pumps can be designed to handle fluids of up to 60,000 b/d and cover various well conditions and production profiles, and generally a low cost solution for high volumes of lifting.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Submersible Pump in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America and China, is the main production base of Electric Submersible Pump, key manufacturers: Schlumberger, Borets, General Electric, Baker Hughes, etc. The Sales of Electric Submersible Pump was 22962 units in 2015, of which 47.83% is produced in USA and Russia.

Russia, USA and China are the major sales markets, with global market share of 25.2%, 21.19% and 13.67% in 2015. But the market share of these regions is gradually declined, and the market in other areas is expanding year by year.

Low Temperature Electric Submersible Pumps are the most popular product type nowadays for its convenience, and will account for a growing market share due to the rapid development of urban logistics industry.

Electric Submersible Pump industry has been developed for many years, and this industry has developed very mature now in developed countries. But in developing countries like China, the industry there is far from mature. In the current environment of global recession, Electric Submersible Pump industry is growing in a slow rate, and will continue this status in the next few years.

As the downstream logistics industry is on a flourishing development nowadays, the importance of Electric Submersible Pump will become more and more apparent over time, this market will continue to keep certain vitality in next few years.

The worldwide market for Submersible Pump is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Schlumberger

Borets Company

General Electric

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Canadian Advanced ESP

Lvpai

Lishen Pump

Shengli Pump

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Type I

Low Temperature ESP

High Temperature ESP

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore

Offshore

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Submersible Pump market.

Chapter 1, to describe Submersible Pump Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Submersible Pump, with sales, revenue, and price of Submersible Pump, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Submersible Pump, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Submersible Pump market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Submersible Pump sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

