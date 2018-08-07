The boys from Tii215 are back!! with another release entitled ‘When You Make It’

The boys from Tii215 are back!! The Rap dynamic duo release Philadelphia Fyah! This banger’s entitled ‘When You Make It’.

CUSTARD FACTORY, MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Video: https://youtu.be/XzOB5hKLOHo

The boys from Tii215 are back!! Rap dynamic duo Outlaw and Blue are back on the streets with another release of pure Philadelphia Fyah! This banger’s entitled ‘When You Make It’.

The story continues from the previous video entitled ‘Becuz’ in which the two buddies embark on a Jewelry Heist in broad daylight, after having been pushed to desperate measures to find a way out of a life of struggle and into the lifestyle of The Rich. The aim is to make enough money to look after their entire families and buy their Moms a house each in the Hills. We can all relate to that right? But how many of us are willing to go that extra miles to make those dreams a reality? It’s a fictional story but one that raises certain issues about the understand the mind of a hustler and his supreme dedication and perseverance in making as much money as he can by any means necessary and that’s what separates them from other people in society.

In this edition the pair have been apprehended by the feds on suspicion of committed the crime of armed robbery. Cleverly behind the music we see edits of the Outlaw and Blue being interrogated by a particularly aggressive cop, who is convinced that they did it. The subtitles at the bottom of the page indicate the dialogue, most of which involves the duo denying any involvement or knowledge of the robbery other than perhaps seeing it on TV like anyone else…

Other scenes involve the crew including ill collaborator Gillie da King, outside the Gas Station in the middle of the night. It’s a less dramatic video that the first we reviewed but just as riveting. Perhaps a career behind the camera beckons for these two as on wax? Who knows!

We say: A fine follow up to the first drop. Well done the boys! Tii215 all day!

Social Links: IG:https://www.instagram.com/tii215_/

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Tii215/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/Tii215