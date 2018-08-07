Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market (ERW Pipes, SSAW Pipes, LSAW Pipes) 2018 Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Research Nest

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new reports to its research database. The report spread across 150 pages with tables and figures in it.

Pipelines associated with the oil and gas business are utilized to transport a multitude of commodities such as crude oil, natural gas, and refined products over various distances. Onshore pipelines are constructed over land and may even stretch across different countries. Onshore pipelines may either be laid underground or above ground. Crude oil and natural gas are found in rock formations in the earth's crust. The depths at which oil and gas reservoirs occur can vary from a few meters to more than 40,000 feet. The valuable petroleum resources are extracted by drilling through the surface to the depths where the resources occur.

Scope of the Report:

• This report focuses on the Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

• The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product's types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

• Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions' unfair methods of competition.

• Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

• The worldwide market for Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EVRAZ, Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris, Shengli Oil and Gas Pipe, CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing, CHU KONG PIPE, Baosteel, Borusan Mannesmann.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ERW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission

