The Top Cosmetic Package Designs Proven To Improve Brand Awareness & Increase Revenue

33% of consumers are likely to reject a product or brand if they don't like the label.

Investing in beautiful, on-brand and functional package designs provides a strong opportunity for businesses to communicate with consumers and attract new customers in an organic setting.” — Gabriel Shaoolian

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branding is imperative for a modern business’s success. A consistent brand presentation can increase revenue by up to 23 percent. In addition, consumers need an average of five to seven impressions before they can remember a brand and a signature color can increase brand recognition by 80 percent.

Although many growing businesses take the time to create a logo and brand their website, a new case study from DesignRush shows that placing an equal amount of emphasis on product package designs drastically aids in creating a recognizable brand identity and bigger bottom line.

DesignRush.com, a digital site that provides the best designs and latest marketing tips to growing businesses, researched the top cosmetic brands with effective packaging in 2018.

Some of the top beauty businesses include:

The top cosmetic industry package designs were chosen based on aesthetic appeal, consistent branding, recognizable look, and overall business success. Each beauty brand also has a strong social media presence – complete with many images of their packaging – and effectively targets a unique demographic.

“It’s easy for marketers to overlook package design – but that would be a mistake,” says DesignRush Founder and Executive Director Gabriel Shaoolian. “Investing in beautiful, on-brand and functional package designs provides a strong opportunity for businesses to communicate with consumers and attract new customers in an organic setting.”

These details prove that businesses in every industry can captivate consumers through product packaging, ensuring it acts like promotional material. This idea is demonstrated within the cosmetics industry -- 74 percent of female customers prefer name-brand beauty products.

In fact, the cosmetic package design industry is on the rise, showing the importance of beauty product packaging in branding from another angle. According to Transparency Market Research, the global packaging marketing is projected to experience a 4.4 percent compound annual growth rate by 2024. In addition, it is expected to expand to a $33 billion industry.

Considering that 33 percent of consumers are likely to reject a product of they don’t like the appearance of the label, including package design in a comprehensive marketing plan is crucial.

DesignRush has a list of top package design companies to create beautiful and on-brand product packaging for expanding businesses across all industries.

