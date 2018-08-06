Ray Mettetal Explains How to Survive a Shark Attack
Ray Mettetal on Surviving a Shark Attack
Mettetal is an expert on great white shark behavior in particular. He explains that most of the time, people will only see a shark for a moment, if that, after which the animal will be on its way again. However, if the charge is large and predatory, such as the tiger, bull, or great white shark, the situation changes quite dramatically.
He explains that people often feel compelled to leave the water as quickly but as calmly as possible. Unfortunately, this is often nearly impossible because these sharks don’t venture too close to the shore. This is why it is more likely for surfers and people who have gone swimming off their boats to face these animals. Ray Mettetal explains that it is vital to keep a very close eye on the shark as soon as it is spotted. Additionally, it is important not to panic and not to start making splashing movements or loud sounds. Holding your ground, he explains, is far more important as this signals to the shark that you are unafraid. Sharks, even the large predatory ones, prefer easy pray and something that isn’t afraid of them is therefore far less likely to be chosen as food.
Should the shark attack, however, things change again. Unfortunately, large predatory shark attacks are almost always fatal, which means that the victim has nothing to lose. According to Ray Mettetal, fighting back by any means possible is, therefore, the only course of action. This might still tell the shark that you are not easy prey, meaning it might still let go. Surfboards, diving equipment, harpoons, floating wood, and so on are all potential weapons that could confuse the shark. The reality is that, if you do nothing, the shark will kill you.
Should the shark bite, then clawing at its gill openings and eyes is the best action possible. Both those areas are incredibly sensitive and none of a shark’s usual prey is able to reach them once the shark bites down. Hence, this is a final opportunity to escape the shark. If the shark does let go, any remaining energy should be used to continue to attack it, to ensure it doesn’t decide to come back and try again. Most sharks are spotted by various watchers, which means help is likely to be on the way anyway, so you don’t have to conserve energy for staying afloat for a long time.
