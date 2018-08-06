Ed Marsh to Speak at INBOUND18 on Buyer Intent Data for Qualified Lead Generation

The talk "Buyer Intent Data: Rocket Fuel for Sales and Super Glue for Revenue Growth Alignment” will explore use cases and benefits

B2B revenue growth consultant and keynote speaker Ed Marsh will present at the popular INBOUND conference for the 2nd consecutive year.

B2B marketing and sales teams spend a lot of time talking about alignment, but very few really achieve the degree of collaboration that is necessary for optimized revenue growth. A core challenge is the conflict between the lead generation goals of marketing and the revenue goals of sales.

Buyer intent data, often misunderstood as just a lead list, brings a powerful tool to organizations sincerely pursuing sales and marketing alignment.

“I’m looking forward to speaking to attendees at INBOUND18” says Marsh. “We’ll quickly debunk some common myths about buyer intent data, and then take a deep and inspirational dive into how it can foster collaboration and mutual success between B2B sales and marketing teams.”

The speech will cover how buyer intent data compliments traditional inbound marketing; the hoax of IP based data; how companies successfully sell these special and qualified leads; and how companies can use these lists and the intent information to grow revenue.

Use cases include reducing customer churn, gathering insights to support complex sales, providing powerful Account Based Marketing support, and competitive targeting.

Marsh ads “Every sales person I talk to says ‘If we only knew who was buying right now…’ and that’s the power of real buyer intent data. Great sales people immediately understand the power of this information, and great marketers grasp the opportunity to work with THE control group of prospects that they’ve always dreamed of – those that are actively searching.”

People interested in learning more can register for Inbound18 at https://www.inbound.com/register and receive a $200 discount using code “SPKREMA200”. Learn more about Sales Fracking™ Buyer Intent Data at www.SalesFrackingData.com and book Ed to speak at your event at www.EdMarshSpeaks.com.

About Ed Marsh: Ed is an impactful keynote speaker and professional member of the National Speakers Association. He has 25 years of experience in industrial marketing, sales & management. In addition to being a HubSpot tiered partner, he has helped a number of B2B companies achieve revenue growth success by coaching and developing their internal teams using this model. He's a graduate of Johns Hopkins, a former Army Airborne Ranger, NACD Board Director Fellow and member of the Association for Corporate Growth. He's also an experienced international businessman and Export Advisor to American Express's Grow Global program.