Anapa Biotech Announces Groundbreaking MeltPlex® Technology for Multiplexed Nucleic Acid Detection in Diagnostics
Anapa Biotech is company with novel intellectual property and a first-in-class approach to ultrahigh performance multiplexing for molecular diagnostic assays.
Following a strategic review and four years of technical development and IP filing, Anapa is pleased to announce that it is seeking one or more commercial partners, or an aquirer, for its newly launched MeltPlex® technology. This offers a powerful dimension of high multiplex capability for the molecular diagnostics field.
Despite developments in conventional PCR, the complexity of multiplex Real Time PCR is still limited due to the lack of sufficient detection channels. To achieve high-end multiplexing capacity on standard Real Time PCR machines, Anapa Biotech has developed the MeltPlex® technology. This addresses a very larger installed user base, currently estimated at over 50,000 PCR machines.
MeltPlex® utilizes a system of fluorescent-labeled Taqman-type probes allowing each to be read out by subsequent melting curve analysis. 5 or more probes can be analyzed per fluorophore channel, which means that the technology can offer typically 20-25 analytes per tube. This can increase throughput by 4-5 fold compared to current day technology.
By utilizing melting curve readout of modified probes – one for each target - the system adds an extra level of specificity to melting curve analysis as well as added multiplexing capacity. PCR reaction and melting analysis is performed without the need to re-open PCR reaction tubes.
Anapa develops molecular tools to enhance the performance of natural nucleic
acids in PCR based assays as well as hybridization. Anapa’s technology offers improvement in areas such as:
• Human and veterinary diagnostics
• Food and feed quality and safety
• Environmental surveillance
• Scientific research
Soren Morgenthaler Echwald, Anapa's CEO, stated, “We are delighted to announce the MeltPlex® technology for high throughput nucleic acid diagnostics. This technology is highly innovative with strong proof of concept data, and we believe offers our ultimate partner or acquirer a great opportunity for market leadership.”
John Riis Mortensen, Anapa's Chairman and lead investor as Vecata Invest, stated, “Anapa’s MeltPlex® technology is world class in all respects and addresses a very large installed user base. We believe our work with MeltPlex® provides an excellent opportunity for our partners to lead the fast moving and exciting field of molecular diagnostics.”
About Anapa Biotech and Meltplex®
Anapa is a privately funded company, with its leading shareholder being the Danish fund Vecata Invest. Anapa has a strong technology base in nucleic acid detection and excellent, long lived global IP. The MeltPlex® technology offers outstanding advantages for both potential partners and end users.
Anapa provides an opportunity to gain:
Market leadership with MeltPlex®, a unique development for super-multiplexing of high throughput molecular diagnostics tests.
Unique research tools for rapid nucleic acid detection, up to 20+ in a single tube assay.
Strong global IP in this space
If required, access to complete fast track assay development services by the Anapa team using the best of Anapa’s MeltPlex® technology
With the MeltPlex® methodology, users can get faster results
Achieve single tube PCR detection of 20+ targets
Get more answers from a single, scarce sample eg. spinal fluid samples or biopsies
Use existing Taqman target sequences
Can support syndromic detection - vs single agent tests
Use MeltPlex® on existing instruments
Adapt MeltPlex® to most PCR instruments – it adresses over 50.000 installed instruments in the market
Upgrade existing sample-to-result PCR-platforms to multiplex
Save time and money with MeltPlex®
Save reagent costs
Achieve simpler and faster lab procedures
For more information about Anapa Biotech and partnering opportunities for its MeltPlex® technology, please visit our website, www.meltplex.com, or contact:
Dr. Bill Mason
The Sage Group
The Old Black Barns
Lord’s Lane, Ousden CB8 8TX UK
Tel: +44 (0) 7785 950134
wtm@sagehealthcare.com
Or
Soren Morgenthaler Echwald
CEO, Anapa Biotech
Copenhagen, Denmark
sme@anapabiotech.com
tel. +45 (2264) 4916
Anapa's Meltplex Technology in Two Minutes