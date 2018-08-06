Enjoy Truffles the Year Round with Gourmet Living's Truffle Gift Set

Truffle Mill and Truffle Mill Refills

Save 50% on the Launch of Gourmet Living's Dried Truffles Gift Set with a Custom Acrylic Grinder and Two Refills.

This truffle mill allows you to season your food with that unmistakable aroma of truffles the year round. Remember, a little bit goes a long way, so use truffles sparingly.” — Sheila May

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gourmet Living is delighted to announce a special promotion to launch its new truffle gift set which includes a custom truffle mill and two refill bags of dried summer truffles. With colorful packaging and heavily discounted pricing, this gift of summer truffles is the perfect gift for fellow gourmands.

The truffle mill and two 3-gram bags of truffle refills with special promotional pricing is currently available for sale on Amazon for just a few days.

Tartufi scorzone or summer truffles are sourced in the foothills of Tuscany. These truffles are then dehydrated to prevent them from spoiling. Dispensing ground truffles from this custom grinder helps to preserve their distinctive aroma for many months.

White and black truffles are one of the most sought after culinary delicacies in the world. Unfortunately, fresh truffles have a shelf life of not more than two weeks. Unless one happens to be in Italy or France during the fall truffle season, you may find yourself out of luck. Preserved truffles allow you to enjoy this aromatic delicacy the year round.

Gourmet Living's owners discovered a small producer near Florence, Italy who to source seasonal dried scorzone truffles that are ground from a custom truffle mill. The packaging and labeling has been designed to

Says co-owner Sheila May, "I love the convenience of our truffle mill which I use regularly on pasta, eggs and vegetables to kick up the taste profile. A little bit goes a long way to add that distinctive truffle aroma."

Whether you plan to use truffles as an appetizer or as the highlight of the meal, Gourmet Living's dried summer truffle mill is a welcome treat for fellow gourmands. Given its size, this truffle mill gift set is a manageable, yet wonderful, gift for the holidays or as a hostess gift.

This truffle gift set is now on sale at the special promotional price of $25.00 compared to its regular price of $49.50. Amazon Prime members receive free shipping.

Enjoy the convenience of shopping for truffles year round on Amazon.

Smart Shoppers Guide to Buying Truffles