Does Running a Red Light Increase Traffic Fatalities?

Alvin F. de Levie & Associates Motor Vehicle Accident Attorneys

Motorist Deaths By Red Light Runners Has Increased Since 2012, which can be connected to a decrease in red light camera programs.

The rise in the number of deaths due to red light runners is alarming.” — Alvin F de Levie, Esq.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- +



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has studied and reported a 17 percent increase in deaths due to red light runners between the years of 2012 and 2016. They believe this is due to a decrease in red light camera programs across the country.

In 2016, the number of deaths due to red light runners rose to 811, which was the highest number of deaths reported since 2007, when 914 were reported. More than half of the individuals killed in these accidents were not-at-fault victims. Mostly were pedestrians, bicyclists, and other drivers.

The IIHS is partly blaming the decreased popularity of red light camera programs for the spike in deaths. Since 2012, red light programs have decreased by 21 percent. Cameras have been turned off or not installed at traffic lights, leading to a lack of responsibility in drivers.

“Drivers tend to be more negligent when they are not held accountable for their actions,” said Alvin F. de Levie, motor vehicle accident attorney. “Red light cameras put a sense of responsibility on drivers to follow traffic laws.”

IIHS, AAA, the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, and the National Safety Council have come together to find a way to reinforce red light camera programs. They have created a “red light camera checklist” in hopes that communities and community officials will reinforce red light camera usage.

The checklist aims to bring awareness back to the red light camera programs to show they should not be forgotten. There is strong support from the public about the benefits of red light cameras in preventing injuries and death. However, there has also been some conflict.

The IIHS feels red light camera usage has been misconstrued by some people who believe the cameras are being used to increase revenue from ticketing. They’re hoping the checklist clears up confusion about the aim of the program and promotes saving lives above all.

The program is implemented not to ticket and gain revenue, but to stop accidents from happening and save lives of innocent people. The rise in deaths since the decrease in red light camera programs is clear evidence of the effectiveness these cameras have.

“The rise in the number of deaths due to red light runners is alarming,” de Levie said. “Negligent drivers must be held accountable for the mistakes they make, especially when another person's life is involved.”

The IIHS, along with the other contributing agencies, hope the new “red light camera checklist” will raise awareness and reinforce the benefits of implementing the cameras at traffic lights. The goal is to lower the death toll significantly for the next few years.

About The Law Offices of Alvin F. de Levie:

Alvin F. de Levie & Associates is supported by an elite team of lawyers, industry specialists, and experts who assist in the legal process. We build a team that is devoted to your unique case, and your team is at your service 24/7. We represent clients throughout the state with offices available for client meetings in Philadelphia, State College, Clearfield, Lock Haven and Bellefonte. If you or a loved one has been injured or killed in a red light runner accident, contact The Law Offices of Alvin F. de Levie for a FREE consultation today at 888-534-3077. Our Philadelphia office is located at 601 Walnut Street Suite 720 East Philadelphia, PA 19106.



+++++ Disclaimer +++++ This press release is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service, award-winning digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA

Related Articles:

Getting the most out of insurance after a car accident

https://www.alvindelevie.com/getting-the-most-out-of-insurance-after-a-car-accident

Truck Accidents and Sleep Apnea: When Fatigue Becomes Fatal

https://www.alvindelevie.com/truck-accidents-and-sleep-apnea-when-fatigue-becomes-fatal

How To Get Help After a Car Accident Caused by Distracted Driving

https://www.alvindelevie.com/Car-Accident-Caused-Distracted-Driving