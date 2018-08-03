Todd Stockton Of Colorado Discusses The Signs That An Emergency HVAC Repair Is Needed
1. When It Is Summer and the AC Gives Up
During the summer, it is important to properly ventilate the home so that it can repel all the heat. Without that, you will struggle to be comfortable and cool. In fact, you will place yourself at significant risk of having a heat stroke. If your AC breaks down during the summer, that is not a minor inconvenience but a debilitating problem. When it is too hot, your brain and body become sluggish and you struggle to perform normal and essential tasks such as looking after yourself and your children. If you live in a hot climate, a broken AC will require an immediate and emergency repair.
2. When It Is Winter and the Heater Gives Up
On the other side of the spectrum is the broken heater during winter. Winter is actually a very dangerous season, particularly in areas where it can be harsh. Every year, elderly people die because they cannot keep warm. An active heat source is needed particularly when the temperature reaches sub 50. Not only is it uncomfortable, it can mean that your pipes freeze as well, leading to plumbing emergencies on top of things. Again, a broken heater during winter can be a real safety hazard.
3. When Your Vents No Longer Circulate the Air
If you have an old home, you will know how drafty it can get. However, a modern home, or an older property that was recently renovated, should be fully sealed. The result is that it is highly energy efficient, keeping all the cool air inside. However, if the vents cease to work, the air quality will immediately start to drop. You have the option of opening a window if the outside temperature allows for that, but this will not keep your air properly conditioned, nor will it leave your property secure overnight or while you are out. Hence, you need an emergency HVAC technician to come out and make the necessary repairs on the vents.
4. When There Are Elderly People or Infants in Your Property
If your house is home to the elderly, ill, infirm, or infants and any part of your HVAC system breaks down, you need an urgent repair. These people tend to be very sensitive to fluctuations in temperature and even more sensitive to temperature extremes. Infants, for instance, can easily overheat if the temperature goes above 75F, increasing the chances for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Hence, if any of them live in your home and there is a problem with your HVAC system, regardless of the time of year, you need to get it repaired as soon as possible.
5. If Your House Is Empty
Last but not least, and as unexpected as this may be, if a property is vacant, it may require an immediate HVAC repair. This is because the possessions contained within the home and the building materials themselves should remain within the correct temperature range in order to remain in their proper state. For instance, if temperatures rise to 85 and above or drop to 40 and below, then this could result into frozen pipes, cracks in the foundation, and warping of anything wood. Hence, if the HVAC fails on an empty property, it must be repaired as soon as possible so as not to cause damage to the home itself.
Thankfully, experts such as Todd Stockton are on hand to help with these types of issues. Stockton has worked on a large number of properties, ensuring that homeowners do not experience problems as a result of a faulty HVAC system. He also wants to point out that if people are knowledgeable about the indications of potential problems, such as those mentioned above, they will be more likely to call in help when it is needed and avoid more serious problems later on.
