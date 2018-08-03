The Gatsby Affair by Kendall Taylor Dr. Kendall Taylor Zelda, Scott, and "Scottie" Fitzgerald

New literary biography upends everything readers have thought about the Fitzgeralds’ legendary romance and exposes Zelda’s reckless affair with the French aviator who became Scott’s model for Jay Gatsby, and for whom she was prepared to leave her marriage. There was before Edouard Jozan and after, simple as that. The affair became that singular event for the Fitzgeralds, a decisive and determining experience continually revisited. It played a pivotal role in Zelda’s two novels, and but for it, The Great Gatsby would be more about lost illusions than adultery, and Jay Gatsby, a different character. Both a literary study and probing look at an iconic couple’s psychological makeup, The Gatsby Affair explores this previously untold story and offers readers a bold new interpretation about how the writing one of America’s greatest novels was profoundly influenced.

When Edouard Jozan encountered Zelda Fitzgerald on the beach at San Raphael in the summer of 1924, he could never have known how their lives would be changed forever. He was prepared to love and she a willing accomplice. Her affair with the Frenchman set into motion a series of catastrophic circumstances that triggered a profound depression and culminated in Zelda’s first suicide attempt. By the time she questioned how much a heart can hold, she had ample time to experience its pain. She had lived by her own rules in America, but by doing so in France, what befell her was so damaging, it could not be dispelled by all the confidence that had characterized her youth.

What began as a harmless interlude set into motion a series of tectonic consequences that became a turning point in the Fitzgeralds’ marriage. From then on, Scott set out to neutralize Zelda so there would be no further indiscretions. With alarming haste, she got reduced to a psychiatric label which condemned her to a life in asylums, where she was traumatized with interventions that worsened preexisting conditions and precipitated new ones.

He never forgave her for the affair, and she never forgave him for institutionalizing her. They each had something to hold against each other for the rest of their lives.

