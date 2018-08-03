Tarps Now Announces New Concrete Curing Blanket Solutionsfor the Construction Industry
New Lines of Standard and Custom Concrete Curing Blankets thatMeet and Exceed the Needs of the Construction IndustryST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the addition of new lines of rugged concrete curing blankets that are manufactured using the toughest woven polyethylene fabric, and engineered for correct insulation and extended longevity. In addition, Tarps Now® manufactures these new lines of concrete curing blankets using a flexible foam which provides the highest possible R value factor to accelerate the concrete curing process during all types of weather.
Being highly resilient and hydrophobic, the micro-foam selected by Tarps Now® ensures superior performance, with an outer poly outer shell that is rugged and durable. Each concrete curing blanket features a deep black on the exterior to provide maximum temperature gain from solar heat, thereby maximizing interior insulation layer R values ranging up to 7.7. In addition, wet concrete blankets also are available for ordering where conditions warrant this type of use.
Supporting the new array of Concrete Curing Blankets offered, Tarps Now® provides a variety of stock or standard sizes of concrete curing blankets ranging from 12-mil, 1/2-inch closed cell measuring 3 x 25 feet to 12-mil, to 1/4-inch closed cell blankets that are 12 x 25 feet. Further, as a U.S.-based custom manufacturer of tarps, covers and insulated curing blankets, Tarps Now® produces custom concrete curing blankets sizes for any project.
Tarps Now® Concrete Curing Blankets:
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
