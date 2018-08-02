Bahram Kam Habibi Explains Tips to Landing a Job at a Non-Profit
Altruist explains the best way to land a job at a non-profit.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working for a non-profit is a noble endeavor. Helping people every day and following a passion is both fulfilling and rewarding. Finding a job that allows someone that sense of accomplishment is a wonderful feeling.
However, getting into the non-profit niche can be a challenge. Since non-profits only want the best people representing them and their cause, it can be hard to break into such a satisfying job. Yet, that’s why Bahram Kam Habibi explains his tips to landing a job at a non-profit.
Know the Jargon
When someone is applying for any job, they want to make sure they know what they’re talking about. After all, failing at being knowledgeable is worse than admitting they have a lot to learn. A good way to prove that a person understands the interworking cogs of a non-profit wheel is knowing the jargon.
Corporate language is a lot different than non-profit language. Due to their government funds and charitable donations, the way business transactions are worded is extremely important. For instance, the equivalent of a CEO in a non-profit is usually an Executive Director. While this might not sound like a big deal, for an interviewee, this could shatter hopes of landing the job. The reason is that, if a person doesn’t know the lingo, it seems like they don’t understand how nonprofits work.
Play Up ALL Volunteering Efforts
Volunteering often is a big plus when it comes to working with nonprofits. Of course, volunteering at an organization that a person may want to work at one day is ideal. However, volunteering at other places, helping the same cause is almost as good. It isn’t a competition. The non-profits are working toward the same goal. So, if an applicant can show they have a genuine interest in helping their cause, volunteerism works in an applicant’s favor.
Additionally, even if the volunteerism or a few different volunteer choices weren’t specifically for the cause, don’t be shy. Explain all of this too. Bahram Kam Habibi urges applicants not to leave anything out. This is because being well-rounded is also a plus for applicants.
Networking is Essential
Throughout all business endeavors, networking is a vital key to success. Non-profit organizations aren’t any different. Non-profit organizations are an extremely close-knit group of individuals. Therefore, having connections anywhere in the nonprofit world could provide a person with connections they wouldn’t dream of making otherwise.
Get Ready to Work
When volunteering at a non-profit, it can be fun and it’s easier to set a schedule of time when a person wants to volunteer. The non-profit is likely appreciative of any time a person can and is willing to give. Yet, when a person goes to work at a non-profit, the standards of quality rise exponentially. Instead of simply showing up at events and enjoying the idea that they are helping their favorite cause, it’s work. There’s preparation that goes into each event, theirs funding matters to attend to, and cleanup. It’s certainly a labor of love. So, Bahram Kam Habibi doesn’t want people looking for non-profit work, thinking it’s going to be easy.
To close, looking for a non-profit job is an exciting endeavor. For those who aspire to work at their favorite non-profit, using Bahram Kam Habibi’s tips will help along that path. Securing a job in a non-profit organization can be a difficult feat. Yet, through passion, perseverance, and heart, great things can be achieved.
