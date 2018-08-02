Ken Sutiak Explains the Dangers of Cracking Joints
Ken Sutiak Explains Crepitus
When someone cracks their joints, an audible popping or cracking noise is produced. Sometimes, physical therapists, osteopaths, and chiropractors do this as part of their treatment. This in itself would suggest that it cannot be bad for overall health, at least when done properly.
Dr. Ken Sutiak explains that, for a very long time, people believed that cracking the joints would lead to arthritis. However, there have now been numerous studies that have demonstrated no such correlation exists. In 2011, a large study was conducted in which the hands of people with crepitus and those without were x-rayed and there was no difference in how often osteoarthritis was present.
There are different reasons as to why people’s joints crack. However, as Ken Sutiak explains, it is usually a result of bubbles inside the joint’s synovial fluid. When the joint moves, the bubbles pop, which creates the sound. In some cases, it is due to muscles or tendons snapping over pieces of bone, although this is most common in the iliotibial band in the hip.
At the same time, Dr. Sutiak explains that there are situations in which there may be cause for concern. If the cracking comes with pins and needles, swelling, or pain, then further investigations must be conducted. This is commonly seen in the knee, where many people experience crepitus noises that are associated with swelling and pain. In this case, it is more likely that the cartilage of the knee joint is wearing out. If people experience catching, locking, or pain, they should be seen by a specialist.
Many people also crack their own backs, particularly if they have sat down for long periods of time. In fact, chiropractors often do it to bring the spine back into alignment. It is perfectly safe to do so, so long as there is no pain associated with it, according to Dr. Sutiak.
Overall, as Ken Sutiak explains, it is more important that people focus on what keeps their joints healthy. Numerous over the counter products are available, which should be used for at least six months before it can be determined whether they are beneficial or not. Both topical products, nutritional supplements, and even injections can be of benefit. Over the counter, remedies include cod liver oil, chondroitin, turmeric, and glucosamine. If people use these products and experience no pain or swelling, yet their joints continue to make popping noises, there is nothing to worry about. According to Ken Sutiak, it is absolutely not a precursor to arthritis and it is time that myth was put to rest.
