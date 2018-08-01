SBOATI Named 2018 Best Tenant Insurance

Tenant insurance receives Best of Business award for sixth year in a row

To be recognized by our industry peers as the best tenant insurance provider speaks to the innovative solutions and top-notch customer service we offer” — Mario Macaluso

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SBOA Tenant Insurance (SBOATI), an insurance product created by self storage owners for self storage owners, with tenants in mind, is pleased to announce the distinction of Best Tenant Insurance from the Inside Self Storage (ISS) Best of Business reader-choice poll. This is the sixth consecutive year SBOATI has received this honor.

“We’re so honored to receive the ISS Best of Business award for the sixth straight year. To be recognized by our industry peers as the best tenant insurance provider means a lot to us and speaks to the innovative solutions and top-notch customer service we offer,” shared Mario Macaluso, SVP of Business Development at Cornerstone Insurance Producers which markets SBOATI.

Launched by ISS in 2011, the Best of Business awards are determined via online votes accumulated from industry professionals who elect their favorite suppliers in approximately 30 categories.

About SBOATI

SBOATI is a solution for self storage customers to ensure their stored belongings are protected from the unexpected. Since its foundation in 2011, the company has taken a leading role in the self storage industry. SBOATI is administered by Cornerstone Insurance Producers who is licensed where the product is sold. Cornerstone Insurance Producers is dedicated to providing quality insurance products that are compliant with state law and a quality insurance experience through its excellent customer service, claims adjustment, and training.

To learn more about SBOATI’s award-winning products and services, visit SBOATI.com or call 1-800-792-0345.