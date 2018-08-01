ExerciseBikesExpert.com's Most Popular Articles

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that the second half of 2018 is well into its rights, it’s time once again to take a look at what ExerciseBikesExpert.com has achieved so far. Over the course of the past seven months, the website has produced new high-quality articles, as well as updated old ones to keep the readers informed on the important news in the field.

Top 3 Articles in 2018

As months passed by and the current year progressed, ExerciseBikesExpert.com kept uploading informative content and revamping its older articles. This naturally drew in a lot of fresh views and clicks, and now the numbers are finally in. Here is a brief overview of the website’s top three most popular posts so far.

• Top 10 Indoor Cycling Bikes in the Market. It’s no secret that the spinning industry has many state of the art fitness machines to offer to enthusiasts. Taking an informed pick can be quite challenging. Therefore, the first article to draw major attention in 2018 is the one dealing with the market’s top ten indoor cycling bikes. Check this for a spinning bike comparison organized under the form of an informative chart detailing essential information such as ratings, pricing, weight, and other aspects. It is the perfect piece to read if you are in the market for a new spinner and don’t know where to start.

• Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Trainer. Speaking of spin bikes comparisons and reviews, ExerciseBikesExpert is known for offering detailed individual articles about specific machines as well. One of the most popular ones on the market right now is the Sunny Health & Fitness Belt Drive Indoor Bicycle, as it offers customers a great value for money. If you are interested in making a purchase, you can always read more about the Sunny Health & Fitness SF B1002 on the website and get all the necessary details before spending your hard earned money.

• Chain-Driven Spin Bikes or Belt-Driven Spin Bikes? Which Is Better? If you’ve ever been wondering about what the main differences between classic chain drives and innovative belt drives are, then this is certainly the article for you. It provides further reading on the belt drive spin bike in comparison to the older technology, outlining benefits and drawbacks along the way. In this way, you will know whether or not upgrading your equipment is something that you need to do for your home gym.

About ExerciseBikesExpert

The main goal of ExerciseBikesExpert.com has always been to keep fitness and healthy living enthusiasts in the loop. Kristin, the website’s founder, is a firm believer in the powers of a clean lifestyle that is based on regular exercise, an organic diet, and an overall positive outlook on life. This is reflected in the pieces that are published regularly on there.

Therefore, the page is not only a resource of detailed spinning information, but also offers a wide array of articles concerning other topics that pertain to this field of interest. Over the years, it managed to create a tight-knit community of like-minded individuals, and it will carry on doing so in the future.

