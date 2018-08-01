Israel Tennis Centers Foundation student team set to tour North America

On August 13th, Israel Tennis Centers Foundation student team will arrive in Toronto from Tel Aviv, with stops in Chicago, Ohio, and the NJ/NY Metro area.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Israel Tennis Centers Foundation student exhibition team will set off on a tour of North America, beginning in Toronto, including stops in the US, beginning Monday, August 13th.

“When we opened our first center 1976 no one could have dreamed how much our work would transform the lives of so many Israeli children, preparing them for life,” said ITC Founder Bill Lippy. “And to see how the organization has grown from a single center to 14 locations, strategically built in underprivileged communities throughout Israel, is gratifying beyond belief.”

Israel Tennis Centers Foundation is an organization dedicated to helping Israeli children of all backgrounds to coexist in a safe, nurturing environment while learning invaluable life skills through the sport of tennis. The goal is to impact this generation and create lasting peace, in one of the most turbulent areas in the world. “Our goal is to teach Israeli children, some of whom live on or below the poverty line, that they can live in an environment of inclusiveness, unity, respect, diversity and caring," states Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development. "As we believe, this will set them on the path toward a brighter future and allow them to be advocates within their communities.”

On Monday, August 13th, the the Israel Tennis Centers Foundation student team will arrive in Toronto from Tel Aviv. The team will then travel to New York, Chicago and Ohio, as well as various stops in the the NJ/NY Metro area, including the East End of Long Island (The Hamptons). The team will be in North America through August 27th, ending the tour by attending the Opening Day of the US OPEN at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centers, after which they will head back to Israel.

The exhibition schedule includes the following exhibitions and events:

Tuesday, August 14th, Toronto - Oakdale Country Club

Saturday, August 18th, Southampton, NY (Private Home)

Sunday, August 19th, Chicago, IL – Midtown Athletic Club

Tuesday, August 21st, Youngstown, Ohio - Akiva Academy

Wednesday, August 22nd, Youngstown, Ohio (Private Home)

Thursday, August 23rd, Mt. Kisco, NY (Private Home)

Saturday, August 25th, Westhampton Beach, NY (Private Event)

The team includes a diverse group of Israeli junior tennis players, including #1 ranked (15 and under) Jennifer, an immigrant from Nigeria. See her story here: https://vimeo.com/270482734/61f5366512

The team and their coach represent various Israel Tennis Centers across Israel. During their appearances in Canada and the US, in addition to playing tennis, they will share their personal stories about what the ITC has meant to them, their families and the communities in which they live.

The focus of the ITC is on changing children’s lives every day, so they can become better human beings. Through its social impact programs, a wide range of children are served, including youth at risk; recent immigrants; children with special needs, from autism and ADHD to Down Syndrome as well as those with developmental and physical disabilities; and Girls Empowerment. The ITC also recognizes the ability of tennis to bring together children from different religions as seen in its highly successful Doubles Coexistence Program and Twinned Kindergartens for Peace.

“We are thrilled to provide our children the opportunity to travel to the US and play in these great tennis communities and serve as youth ambassadors for Israel abroad,” state Glodstein. “It is a phenomenal thing to witness, these children learn so much by having this unique, eye-opening experience and getting to meet some of the wonderful people who support them.”

Information or to attend these exhibitions and events, please go to: www.israeltenniscenters.org or contact Yoni Yair, VP of Development at 954-480-6333 or yyair@israeltenniscenters.org. All those interested in attending the events must register in advance. Tax deductible contributions are appreciated either online or on site.

About the Israel Tennis Centers Foundation:

The Israel Tennis Centers Foundation (ITC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the medium of sport to enhance the development of Israeli youth. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITC has helped over 500,00 children, many of whom come from outlying and underserved towns throughout Israel. The ITC’s 14 centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. http://www.israeltenniscenters.org.

