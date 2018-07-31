P2Sample Announces Strong First Half Growth; On Pace to Achieve 10 Million Completes in 2018

P2Sample

Leading sample provider reports tremendous half-yearly growth due in part to technology adoption, new solution introduction and an increase in global business

As a sample supplier, we can have a significant impact on data quality, which is why we focus on bringing the most advanced solutions in automation and other new technologies to the table.” — Mathijs de Jong, CEO of P2Sample

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P2Sample, an industry leader in technology-driven sample solutions for the market research industry, announced 62 percent year-over-year revenue growth for the first half of 2018. In the same period, survey completes grew comparably and the company is on pace to achieve 10 million completes by the end of calendar year 2018. P2Sample, which operates in more than 150 countries around the globe, is a pioneer in the implementation of new technology in the sample space.

“We know that, as a sample supplier, we can have a significant impact on data quality for our clients, which is why we focus on bringing the most advanced solutions in automation and other new technologies to the table,” said Mathijs de Jong, CEO of P2Sample. “Our continued growth is the result of this commitment. We’ve been able to help improve respondent satisfaction rates, reduce fraud and create efficiencies that result in better outcomes.”

With a global reach of 40 million opted-in panel members across more than 150 countries, P2Sample specializes in providing respondents even in hard-to-reach demographics. This level of reach, coupled with a forward-thinking approach to sample in the digital age, has helped to drive the company’s growth this year. In June, the company introduced its new DIY sample tool, P2Solo, which allows clients to harness the power of the P2Sample platform with a simple and intuitive interface. It also recently published a free e-book: The Ultimate Buyers Guide: How to Select a Sample Supplier.

P2Sample has consistently been named on national lists for growth, most recently included in Deloitte’s 2017 Technology Fast 500 and the 2017 Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies.

