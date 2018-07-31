GEISINGER AND CLARIFY HEALTH SOLUTIONS JOIN HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE

WASHINGTON, USA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient organizations, announced today that Geisinger and Clarify Health Solutions have joined its membership.

With more than 40 organizations representing patients, payers, providers and purchasers, the Task Force aims to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system. By developing and disseminating strategy, operational and policy recommendations, it seeks to spark rapid, measurable change across the health care landscape.

Physician-led Geisinger is an integrated health services organization widely recognized for its innovative use of the electronic health records and the development of innovative care delivery models. As one of the nation’s largest health service organizations, Geisinger serves more than 3 million residents throughout 45 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey with 30,000 employees, including nearly 1,600 employed physicians, 13 hospital campuses, two research centers, and a 551,000-member health plan.

Based in San Francisco, California, Clarify Health brings health systems and payers the latest financial services and consumer technology with the clinical leadership expertise to power innovative delivery models. Clarify’s solutions deploy predictive analytics and machine learning on over 20 terabytes of clinical, claims, social determinant, lab, and prescription data to provide clinicians with actionable insights and automate real-time care navigation. Clarify delivers risk stratification and case-mix adjustment precise enough to match specific cohorts of patients to the most appropriate care, thereby ensuring success in value-based payment programs.

“Our two new members are important additions to the Task Force,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director, HCTTF. Geisinger is renowned as a national leader in quality, integrated delivery and service. Clarify is helping providers master the processes, workflow and information necessary to make the leap to value-based care. We look forward to working with both to further our goal of affordable, high-quality health care for patients.”

Karen Murphy, executive vice president and chief innovation officer for Geisinger, noted that Geisinger is launching a new Institute for Health Innovation to pilot innovations in health, value, care delivery and environmental health. “We share the Task Force’s aspiration to move 75 percent of health care services into value-based payments by 2020 and look forward to this strong partnership,” she said.

“Clarify Health is delighted to join the diverse group of HCTTF organizations in ensuring that we collectively bring the potential of value-based care to fruition,” said Jean Drouin, MD, Chief Executive Officer at Clarify Health. “Like HCTTF, we firmly believe that leaders in a value-driven system will be those best able to optimize care, manage risk, and deliver the Quadruple Aim.”

As members of the Task Force, Clarify Health and Geisinger join an alliance that shares deep operational expertise and experience while offering a strong policy voice on value-based payment and care delivery. The Task Force’s Board of Directors meets quarterly and oversees six work groups that meet monthly to address a variety of consumer-centered, value-based payment topics.

ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE

Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.